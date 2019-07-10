So, what do you do when you plan a whole YouTube series around a car and then it ends up in the shop for several months? That's what happened to The Fast Lane Car with its Tesla Model 3 "Thrifty 3" series.

If you're creative and good at what you do, you make adjustments and you simply make it work. Rather than pausing the Thrifty 3 series after their brand-new Model 3 went in for a collision repair, the guys over at TFLCar found other ways — aside from just reporting on the repair issues — to keep publishing related material.

In this episode, TLFCar checks out the Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell car. While we don't cover hydrogen fuel-cell tech often at InsideEVs, the Nexo is very interesting in many ways. Clearly, Hyundai is proving itself as a leader in future vehicle technology. Interestingly, esteemed automotive reviewer Alex Dykes from Alex on Autos just sold his Tesla Model 3, returned his Kia Soul EV, and leased a Hyundai Nexo.

