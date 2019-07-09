Alex Dykes (Alex on Autos) recently ramped up his superb EV coverage by buying and reviewing a Tesla Model 3, which he then immediately sold. Interestingly, it was the first Tesla Dykes ever reviewed, however, it was also the only one he ever owned. Meanwhile, he still owned a Kia Soul EV that he had leased about three years ago. Obviously, he wasn't nearly as quick to lose the Soul.

Dykes kept the Soul EV since it was a lease. He explains that a lease made the most sense at the time. Now that three years have passed, there are better offerings on the market, so keeping the Soul around any longer just didn't make sense. Moreover, he got a good lease deal due to incentives, and the Soul has lost a considerable amount of its value over the years. Thus, if he had bought it up front and had to sell it now, he'd be in a bad situation.

While Dykes really enjoyed the Soul EV for many reasons and is sad to part with it, he must move on. However, rather than keeping the Tesla Model 3 as its replacement, he leased a brand-new Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell car. He explains that he never leaves California, and the Nexo will end up being significantly less expensive to own and operate than the Soul EV.

