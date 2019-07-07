We already saw the Aston Martin Rapide E's dynamic European debut at the Formula E E-Prix in Monaco in May, but now we head back to the event one more time, as the busy Fully Charged channel just recently released its delayed coverage from the demo ride and presentation.

As always, it's a pleasure to watch these Fully Charged videos due to their valuable insights and conversation.

Many previous comments were criticizing the Rapide E's 65 kWh battery capacity. John Caress, Aston Martin's Vehicle Line Director, explains that the engineers making the EV conversion were constrained by the passenger compartment. To maintain a low seating position there was no option to put batteries under the floor — to do so would make the car much unlike an Aston Martin.

Development driver Darren Turner said he was surprised by the performance of an electric Aston Martin and it totally blew him away.

Aston Martin Rapide E specs:

range of more than 200 miles (320 km) under WLTP cycle

65 kWh battery (5,600 lithium-ion cells – 18650 type)

battery (5,600 lithium-ion cells – 18650 type) rear-wheel drive with two motors

with two motors total system output of 610 PS and 950 Nm

and 0-60 mph (nearly 100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds

50-70 mph in 1.5 seconds

top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h)

800 V system voltage with the capability to charge at 100 kW or more

3 h recharge using the on-board charger