This reviewer calls the long-range LEAF “A Chip in the Big Game!”
If there's ever anything you want to know about the Nissan LEAF, EV Revolution host Kenneth Bokor is surely a person to ask. In this most recent episode, he reviews the 2019 Nissan LEAF Plus with intense attention to detail.
The video includes the usual walk around, specs, test drive, etc. Bokor takes it to the next level, however, with road trip information, fast-charging, and pricing analysis. Perhaps most importantly, at least for the LEAF skeptics out there, he provides dialogue about multiple rapid charging events, which have been a thorn in the LEAF's side in the past.
Check out the review and then share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via EV Revolution on YouTube:
Episode 49 - Special Episode — Review - 2019 Nissan Leaf e-Plus - “A Chip in the Big Game!”
Here are my impressions, observations and overall opinions of the 2019 Nissan Leaf e+ (Plus)! I’ve gone into some great details including multiple rapid charging events! I believe with the Plus, Nissan has a solid offering in the 60kWh Club!
Video Includes:
- Initial walk around and specifications
- Infotainment & Binnacle Menus/Operations
- DC Rapid Charging Test on a 100kW Ultra Fast Charger
- Road Trip with 3 DC Rapid Charge stops, all at 50kW Chargers
- Summary of findings and pricing analysis
- Closing thoughts
Hope you enjoy my video as I try to focus on more of everyday driving and usability, rather then just speeds and feeds!
As always, welcome any feedback and questions!
Thanks for Watching!
Please subscribe and click the "bell" icon to be automatically notified when a new show is posted
CANADIAN EV INCENTIVE INFORMATION LINK:
https://www.tc.gc.ca/en/services/road/...