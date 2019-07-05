If there's ever anything you want to know about the Nissan LEAF, EV Revolution host Kenneth Bokor is surely a person to ask. In this most recent episode, he reviews the 2019 Nissan LEAF Plus with intense attention to detail.

The video includes the usual walk around, specs, test drive, etc. Bokor takes it to the next level, however, with road trip information, fast-charging, and pricing analysis. Perhaps most importantly, at least for the LEAF skeptics out there, he provides dialogue about multiple rapid charging events, which have been a thorn in the LEAF's side in the past.

Check out the review and then share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comment section below.