No matter which new car you buy, you're going to have to spend some time figuring out all of its features and quirks. With new technology comes useful niceties, but also a learning curve.

We recently shared Out of Spec Motoring's 3,000-mile road trip in a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. Due to the excessive miles on the road, the channel's host Kyle learned a ton about the new Hyundai crossover EV.

Unfortunately, a quick test drive doesn't give you a solid indication of a new car's features, especially in regards to how intuitive they are and how helpful they may be to you in the future. This is especially true if you're test-driving electric vehicles and are new to the segment.

As Kyle points out, even after driving a new car for 50 miles or so, you still may not have it all figured out. However, after 3,000 miles on the road over the course of many days, hopefully, you'll become an expert.

So, take advantage of Kyle's Kona Electric expertise to see if this Hyundai is an EV you'd consider buying.