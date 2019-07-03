As you probably already know, not long ago Tesla refreshed its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles. It wasn't a traditional refresh, however. This comes as no surprise since Tesla is far from traditional in just about every way.

Essentially, the automaker changed the lineup's naming scheme; improved acceleration, range, and efficiency; and strapped on an all-new suspension system. What more could you ask for?

Of course, some people have been eagerly anticipating a Model S and X redesign, with new interior and exterior styling, as well as upgraded cabin tech. Whether or not that's in the cards is yet to be seen, but, in the meantime, you can get a Tesla Model S Long Range that's practically a new car.

CNET Roadshow's Tim Stevens spent some time with the car and he's blown away by its range, performance, and handling. Check out his video review above. Then, click on the link in the video description below to read the entire review.