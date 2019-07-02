Honda revealed additional details on the upcoming Honda e and made the car available for media test drives in Germany (one of the first four markets), focusing on driving dynamics.

The Japanese EV is equipped with a 110 kW electric motor, which delivers more than 300 Nm of torque.

"The new Honda e has been engineered to deliver an exceptional driving experience in urban environments. With an outstanding blend of highly responsive dynamics, efficiency and performance, Honda’s next-generation electric vehicle will bring unrivalled fun-to-drive characteristics and usability to the compact electric car segment."

Combined with rear-wheel drive, low center of gravity, four-wheel independent McPherson Strut suspension and Single Pedal Control (to full stop), as well as an ultra-tight turning circle (the turning radius is approximately 4.3 meters), the Honda e sounds like a dream city car.

Fully Charged's Robert Llewellyn, who had the opportunity to test the Honda e, highly appreciated the maneuverability and simplicity of the driving experience. Moreover, the cameras and displays instead of side rearview mirrors, at least in test conditions (sunny weather), performed great.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: Honda e First Drive | Fully Charged When Robert Llewellyn was given an early test drive of a Honda e electric car in Frankfurt, Germany, he jumped at the chance. The only drawback, very very limited time in the car. In fact he had 19 minutes to shoot everything. All that aside, he loved his first drive of the car. And the final official price? No one, seriously, no one outside Honda knows. But check out the excellent camera wing mirrors and the almost comical Honda e turning circle!

Some say that the Honda e is kind of a compliance car from Honda, but the more we know about it, the more we like it. Some might even say that it's the best subcompact all-electric car since the BMW i3.

Honda e Prototype specs:

over 200 km (125 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle

of range in an undisclosed test cycle 35.5 kWh battery (liquid cooled)

battery (liquid cooled) battery cells supplied by Panasonic

rear-wheel drive

electric motor: 110 kW (150 PS) of power and over 300 Nm of torque

fast charging (CCS Combo 2) to 80% in 30 minutes

