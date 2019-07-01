Sadly, the 2020 Kia Soul EV won't be heading to our shores as soon as previously anticipated. It won't likely make its way to the U.S. until sometime next year. However, it has already launched in some markets. The only positive part of this situation is that the floodgates will begin to open in regards to new information and reviews.

It's not too surprising that the new Soul EV isn't coming to North America right away. The current generation of the compact electric crossover is only sold in the U.S. in select markets, and Kia recently launched the all-new Niro EV crossover, which is quite similar and also produced and sold in limited numbers on our shores.

At any rate, what sets the 2020 Soul EV apart? What makes it so cool? YouTuber Bob Flavin from Ireland's top car reviewing channel gives us the low down.

