It was really only a matter of time, right? DragTimes already owns a Tesla Model S and a Model X. Well, the Model X is gone now, since Brooks traded it in to get a Model 3. He explains that he was looking to buy a new Model S due in part to the recent upgrades. However, he decided to wait until Tesla refreshes the car more completely, so he went with a Model 3 Performance for now.

In the video above, Brooks provides an overview of the car, its cost ($68,600), and its notable features, including Sentry Mode. Interestingly, Tesla actually had to pay him over $20,000 when all was said and done.

Brooks shares his overall opinion about the Tesla Model 3 Performance. It seems he likes its video game capabilities just about as much as he likes the car itself. Can he pull off a zero-to-60-mph sprint in under three seconds?

Check out the video and then leave us your comments below.