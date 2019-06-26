Consumer Reports admits there are many reasons to like the 2019 Kia Niro EV. It features a respectable range of 239 miles and a roomy, comfortable cabin. The Niro EV offers decent cargo volume and desirable ride height.

Consumer Reports' describes its Niro EV test vehicle as follows:

2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

Powertrain: 201-hp electric motor, one-speed direct drive, 64-kWh battery; front-wheel drive

MSRP: $44,000

Options: $2,275 (battery heater, heat pump, heated steering wheel, LED headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, front and rear park distance warning, cargo cover, carpeted floor mats, wheel locks)

Destination fee: $995

Total cost: $47,270

According to CR, the Niro EV's estimated range on the dashboard display has been accurate so far. It offers more range than the LEAF Plus, but less than the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

The Niro's interior offers commendable practicality due to its mix of small-item storage compartments. However, it doesn't have a large cargo hold behind the second-row seats. In terms of standard features, this electric crossover impresses. You get a competitive set of active safety systems, as well as an intuitive 7-inch touch-screen interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Consumer Reports finds some flaws

The Niro EV isn't as fun to drive as some rivals' models. It feels unbalanced, its acceleration is sluggish, it exhibits torque steer, and its steering is not very responsive. In comparison, cars like the Kona Electric and Model 3 are a joy to drive and don't present any of these flaws.

CR is clear to explain that it hasn't had much time with the Niro EV yet. It will be putting it through the paces and publishing a more detailed review at a later date.

Still, the publication's initial impression is that the Niro EV is pricey for what you get. Many buyers may be better off with the Hyundai Kona Electric since it's cheaper, performs better, offers more range, and only has slightly less passenger and cargo space.

To read the entire review, follow the source link below.