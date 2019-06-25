Tesla has delivered on its promise of an "inexpensive" car. Does the Model 3 really have what it takes to trigger the transition?
When Tesla first came to market, it did so with an expensive, two-seat electric sports car: the Tesla Roadster. Following that, the Silicon Valley automaker ramped up its efforts and brought the Model S sedan and Model X crossover to market. Both are expensive as well, but they're vehicles that appeal to a much larger audience.
Fast forward to the present, and Tesla has finally succeeded in delivering an electric car for the masses: the Tesla Model 3. We'd argue that it's not quite for the masses since it's still out of reach financially for many people. Nonetheless, it's incredibly popular and has surely helped make Tesla a household name across the globe.
CAR Magazine had an opportunity to review the Model 3. The publication questions whether or not this single vehicle can truly help Tesla achieve its mission "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy." Is it compelling enough? Will people make the switch?
Check out the video to learn more. Then, let us know what you think of the Tesla Model 3.
Video Description via CAR Magazine on YouTube:
Tesla Model 3 Review | Will it change the world?
A Tesla for the masses – that’s what the Model 3 is supposed to represent. The fourth new model from the wildly ambitious and often controversial American brand, takes the tech and all-electric know-how of the Model S and X, yet packages it into an Audi A4-sized saloon car with a sub-£50k price tag.
It promises to indirectly help change the world, but does it deliver? Watch our video to find out.