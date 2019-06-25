When Tesla first came to market, it did so with an expensive, two-seat electric sports car: the Tesla Roadster. Following that, the Silicon Valley automaker ramped up its efforts and brought the Model S sedan and Model X crossover to market. Both are expensive as well, but they're vehicles that appeal to a much larger audience.

Fast forward to the present, and Tesla has finally succeeded in delivering an electric car for the masses: the Tesla Model 3. We'd argue that it's not quite for the masses since it's still out of reach financially for many people. Nonetheless, it's incredibly popular and has surely helped make Tesla a household name across the globe.

CAR Magazine had an opportunity to review the Model 3. The publication questions whether or not this single vehicle can truly help Tesla achieve its mission "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy." Is it compelling enough? Will people make the switch?

Check out the video to learn more. Then, let us know what you think of the Tesla Model 3.