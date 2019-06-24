If you don't know who James May is, we feel sad for you. The nice part is, now you'll know going forward. May is best known for his work alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond on Top Gear. These days, he seems to be doing a bit of his own thing, as well as partnering up with his Top Gear buddies on their newer channel, DRIVETRIBE.

May is a fun, funny, quirky, tell-it-like-it-is kind of guy. As you can see, the video is very short. This is because May wants to tell you everything you need to know about the Tesla Model S P100D, "and nothing you don't." Basically, he doesn't ramble on and on about a bunch of details that are not very important. In fact, he calls this video an "un-depth" review, though we find it to be pretty informative.

We were already aware that May thinks the Tesla Model S P100D is American's great muscle car (check out that story in the related items above ↑). Now, we get to "see" rather than read about what he thinks of the car as a whole.

Watch the video and then leave us a comment below.