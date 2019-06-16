We can finally say that we're coming into a new age where EV shoppers may actually have to make a decision regarding multiple compelling EVs. Of course, there's always the issue of availability, but hopefully that will change over time.

The point here is that many fantastic electric cars — including the Nissan LEAF and Kia Niro EV — are coming to market now and many more will come into play soon. So, how do you decide?

You could do a ton of research. For the control freaks out there, we can only assume that's your plan. However, we always hope to help as much as we can. Video reviews like the above from sought-after reviewers — as well as written test-drive reviews like ours — can work to save you some time in the process.

So, without further ado, how does the age-old Nissan stack up to the brand-new Kia? If you've been following the site and have already done your research, you can probably answer that question rather quickly.

At any rate, Alex Dykes does a stellar job, as usual, with really diving into the nitty, gritty on these cars. Check out the video share and leave us your overall opinion in the comment section. As always, thanks for your insight and your support of InsideEVs.