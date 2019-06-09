After performing various tests of the all-new 64 kWh Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) over a couple of episodes, it's time for a general review of the car by Bjørn Nyland.

The e-Soul turns out to be the latest electric car from Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai/Kia) and it's seen immediately from the modern design and new features. It looks good and is well equipped.

The efficient powertrain (shared with Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV), combined with decent battery capacity enables long-distance travel, although consumption highly depends on speed because of the boxy shape:

430 km (267 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph)

308 km (191 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph)

The DC fast charging is possible at up to around 75 kW through CCS Combo 2 inlet.

Kia e-Soul

The Kia Soul EV is spacious with a lot of head room and a decent trunk, although there are also drawbacks like low rear seats, which might be uncomfortable for taller persons. That's because the battery is installed in the floor - as you can see (16:35), the battery also compromises the ground clearance of the car. Kia didn't utilize some space under the hood to make at least a small frunk for charging cables.

Overall, the e-Soul is a very interesting new model (only the electric version is available in Europe), but at a relatively high price point. In Norway it's close to the price of the Tesla Model 3:

Kia Soul EV (64 kWh): 366,000 NOK (€37,413 / $42,432)

Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus: 385,000 NOK (€39,355 / $44,635)

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)

(180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output) Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by EPA at 243 miles (391 km)

Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (liters, VDA):Behind second row 315, Behind first row 1,339

Standard battery pack