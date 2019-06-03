If you are looking for compact class banana box hauler, this one is a top choice
The all-new Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) was recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's famous banana box test and it amazed with the outcome.
The highly improved and slightly bigger new Soul EV was able to take 7 boxes in the trunk and a total of 23 with folded seats, compared to 6/21 in the case of old Soul EV.
Kia Soul EV
The e-Soul not only beat the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro), but is now placed just behind much bigger cars like Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron.
It proves the thesis that the boxy shape matches boxy cargo.
Results:
VW e-Crafter: 156/156
Nissan e-NV200: 50/50
Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28
Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24
Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23
Audi e-tron: 8/23
Kia e-Soul: 7/23
Kia e-Niro: 8/22
Model S facelift: 8/22
Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21
Kia Soul EV: 6/21
Jaguar I-pace: 6/20
Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18
Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18
Opel Ampera-e: 5/17
Tesla Model 3: 6+1/17
VW e-Golf: 5/16
Hyundai Kona: 5/16
Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16
VW e-up: 4/14
BMW i3: 4/14
Fiat 500e: 1/8