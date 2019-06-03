The all-new Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) was recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's famous banana box test and it amazed with the outcome.

The highly improved and slightly bigger new Soul EV was able to take 7 boxes in the trunk and a total of 23 with folded seats, compared to 6/21 in the case of old Soul EV.

Kia Soul EV

The e-Soul not only beat the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro), but is now placed just behind much bigger cars like Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron.

It proves the thesis that the boxy shape matches boxy cargo.