If you are looking for compact class banana box hauler, this one is a top choice

The all-new Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) was recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's famous banana box test and it amazed with the outcome.

The highly improved and slightly bigger new Soul EV was able to take 7 boxes in the trunk and a total of 23 with folded seats, compared to 6/21 in the case of old Soul EV.

The e-Soul not only beat the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro), but is now placed just behind much bigger cars like Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron.

It proves the thesis that the boxy shape matches boxy cargo.

Results:

VW e-Crafter: 156/156

Nissan e-NV200: 50/50

Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28

Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24

Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23

Audi e-tron: 8/23

Kia e-Soul: 7/23

Kia e-Niro: 8/22

Model S facelift: 8/22

Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21

Kia Soul EV: 6/21

Jaguar I-pace: 6/20

Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18

Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18

Opel Ampera-e: 5/17

Tesla Model 3: 6+1/17

VW e-Golf: 5/16

Hyundai Kona: 5/16

Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16

VW e-up: 4/14

BMW i3: 4/14

Fiat 500e: 1/8