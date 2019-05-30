Alex Dykes calls this new EV the one we should really be watching.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the 2019 Kia Niro EV. Ok, all jokes aside, it's bigger than the Hyundai Kona Electric, better-equipped than the Chevy Bolt, has more range than the Nissan LEAF Plus, and qualifies for the full $7,500 EV rebate, unlike the Tesla Model 3.
Alex Dykes (Alex on Autos) is very explicit and careful to say that the Niro EV is not a Tesla Model 3 competitor. One is a "budget" EV while the other is a premium offering. However, they come in around the same price point and we can't imagine that future EV owners aren't at the very least cross-shopping these vehicles. As stated above, however, the Niro EV isn't going to be very easy to get, unlike the Bolt, LEAF, and Model 3.
It's important to note and remember that most legacy OEMs are just beginning to delve into electric cars. We can only hope that despite limited production and availability at this point, these automakers will eventually be able to ramp it up and make all-electric crossovers like the Niro EV widely available. At the current time, they're up against a lack of consumer interest, diminished profits, and a global battery cell shortage.
Regardless of the situation at hand, Dykes continues to assert that this Kia offering is the one to watch. Reportedly, if you can get one, you'll be one happy customer as far as he's concerned, and many others agree.
Kia and Hyundai haven't focused too much on green-cred in the past but that's all changing with an onslaught of new EVs, hybrids and plug-ins. Between 2016 and 2020 they have promised the launch of a combined 28 green vehicles including several long range EVs. The 2019 Kia Niro EV (known as the eNiro in other markets) is the second of these EVs following the successful Hyundai Kona EV. The Niro, Kona, and upcoming Soul EV all share a 201 HP electric motor and a battery capacity rated at a healthy 64 kWh, about 28% more than a base Tesla Model 3. That's enough to give Kia's practical hatchback a real world range of around 240 miles if you tick the option box for the heat pump system. In our real world test, that's a whopping 60 miles farther than the base Tesla. Does that make the Niro king of the EV hill? Not quite since Kia is limiting sales to just 12 states for the moment.