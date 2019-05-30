It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the 2019 Kia Niro EV. Ok, all jokes aside, it's bigger than the Hyundai Kona Electric, better-equipped than the Chevy Bolt, has more range than the Nissan LEAF Plus, and qualifies for the full $7,500 EV rebate, unlike the Tesla Model 3.

Alex Dykes (Alex on Autos) is very explicit and careful to say that the Niro EV is not a Tesla Model 3 competitor. One is a "budget" EV while the other is a premium offering. However, they come in around the same price point and we can't imagine that future EV owners aren't at the very least cross-shopping these vehicles. As stated above, however, the Niro EV isn't going to be very easy to get, unlike the Bolt, LEAF, and Model 3.

It's important to note and remember that most legacy OEMs are just beginning to delve into electric cars. We can only hope that despite limited production and availability at this point, these automakers will eventually be able to ramp it up and make all-electric crossovers like the Niro EV widely available. At the current time, they're up against a lack of consumer interest, diminished profits, and a global battery cell shortage.

Regardless of the situation at hand, Dykes continues to assert that this Kia offering is the one to watch. Reportedly, if you can get one, you'll be one happy customer as far as he's concerned, and many others agree.

