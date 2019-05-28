TFLcar provides a deep dive into the Audi e-tron to see how (if) it tops the Tesla Model 3.
Yet another Thrifty 3 episode from The Fast Lane Car. However, this ninth video is quite unique since the publication secures a 2019 Audi e-tron to pore over. They take an in-depth look at the Audi all-electric offering, along with how it compares to their Model 3.
So, is the Audi e-tron a better choice in some ways? One would think so since Audi is a legacy, luxury automaker with a reputation for performance and opulence. TFLcar wonders if it has the potential to beat the Model 3 "at its own game."
Check out TFLcar's assessment of this Audi and how it stacks up to and/or exceeds the most popular EV on the market today. For more help comparing EVs, visit our exclusive and sought-after Compare EVs page.
Video Description via The Fast Lane Car on YouTube:
Here's How The New Audi e-tron Beats Tesla at Its Own Game...OR Does it? - Thrifty 3 Ep.9
( https://www.TFLcar.com ) In this episode of TFL's Tesla Thrifty Three series, we take a very in-depth look at the new 2019 all-electric Audi e-tron by taking it on a road trip to see if it has the range and quick EV charging to compete with Tesla in the electric car market place.