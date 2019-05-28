Yet another Thrifty 3 episode from The Fast Lane Car. However, this ninth video is quite unique since the publication secures a 2019 Audi e-tron to pore over. They take an in-depth look at the Audi all-electric offering, along with how it compares to their Model 3.

So, is the Audi e-tron a better choice in some ways? One would think so since Audi is a legacy, luxury automaker with a reputation for performance and opulence. TFLcar wonders if it has the potential to beat the Model 3 "at its own game."

Check out TFLcar's assessment of this Audi and how it stacks up to and/or exceeds the most popular EV on the market today. For more help comparing EVs, visit our exclusive and sought-after Compare EVs page.

If you own either of these cars, we request that you scroll down and share your take with us in the comment section below.