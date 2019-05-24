While we've watched and shared a whole slew of these comparisons, it never seems to get old. As more and more people and automotive publications get an opportunity to experience the 2019 Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, we get more opinions and information about these Korean EV cousins.

Both of these new EVs offer excellent range, reasonably roomy accommodations, and respectable performance. The Niro EV is a bit larger, though it's also more expensive.than the Kona Electric. With any of these comparisons, it's up to you to do your research and choose the vehicle that best fits your priorities and budget. Hopefully, an influx of shares like this will help save you time.

Do you own either of these Korean EVs? If so, we'd love to hear from you in the comment section below. Even better, visit out own InsideEVs forum and share your opinion and experiences. We have a strong group of Kia/Hyundai followers that could surely help you with your decision.