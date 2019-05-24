The Niro EV (e-Niro) Kia catches on the two rising waves in the automotive industry - crossover/SUVs and electric vehicles.

The South Korean manufacturer introduced quite a successful model, despite it not being a stand-alone BEV (there is also hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions) and of conventional design.

The Niro EV is simply a spacious 5-seater, with a decent trunk, comfortable ride and a big 64 kWh battery, which mostly eliminates range anxiety.

The biggest drawback, according to Engadget, is the price of $38,500 (MSRP), which is around 50% (or $12,000) higher than base $23,500 gas version, but as Kia can count on the $7,500 federal tax credit and state incentives, it's worth considering the EV version.

Kia Niro EV

Video Description via Engadget on YouTube: Kia Niro EV Review: An EV for the crossover generation The electric vehicle revolution started with cars. You know the lower to the ground vehicles not created to bound over mountains and hold an entire soccer team’s gear. Tesla’s first big seller was the Model S. Meanwhile Chevy went full electric with the Bolt. But the sedan market isn’t doing so well right now, so, the new generation of EVs will be crossovers and SUVs -- and Kia is ready.

Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) Specs

Long-range version:

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack

lithium-ion polymer battery pack Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

Nominal voltage of 356 V

range of 239 miles (385 km) EPA or 455 km (282 miles) on the WLTP (combined cycle)

EPA or on the WLTP (combined cycle) 150 kW and 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

and electric motor (front-wheel drive) top speed of 104 mph (167 km/h)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds

30-70 km/h (18.7-43.5 mph) in 2.8 seconds

60-100 km/h (37.3-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds

80-120 km/h (49.7-74.6 mph) in 5.0 seconds

DC fast charging at up to around 100 kW from 20% to 80% in 42 minutes

7.2 kW on-board charger

on-board charger Curb weight - 1,737 kg (min) - 1,791 kg (max)

Gross weight - 2,230 kg

Standard version:



39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack

lithium-ion polymer battery pack Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

Nominal voltage of 327 V

range of 289 km (179 miles) on the WLTP (combined cycle)

on the WLTP (combined cycle) 100 kW and 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

and electric motor (front-wheel drive) top speed of 96 mph (155 km/h)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds

30-70 km/h (18.7-43.5 mph) in 3.4 seconds

60-100 km/h (37.3-62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

80-120 km/h (49.7-74.6 mph) in 7.6 seconds

DC fast charging at up to around 100 kW from 20% to 80% in 42 minutes

7.2 kW on-board charger

on-board charger Curb weight - 1,592 kg (min) - 1,646 kg (max)

Gross weight - 2,280 kg