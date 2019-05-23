According to autoTRADER.ca, the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric wins this competition. It's followed by the 2019 Nissan LEAF Plus, which leaves the Chevrolet Bolt EV in the three-spot. However, all three long-range EV hatchbacks offer plenty of positives, so the final decision will come down to your priorities.

Let's take a look in reverse order here. The publication says the Chevrolet Bolt EV feels the quickest, offers a smooth ride, and has an open interior with good outward visibility. In addition, it offers a realistic range prediction. Still, though the Bolt's interior measurements top these rivals, it feels smaller inside than the other EVs.

Auto Trader Canada calls the Nissan LEAF Plus the best-looking car in the bunch and even goes so far as to say it has a luxurious cabin. Moreover, it provides plenty of rear-seat legroom and leads the pack in trunk space, not to mention its competitive price and long list of desirable standard and available features. Needless to say, the LEAF Plus nearly won this battle.

As stated above, however, the Hyundai Kona Electric has the overall edge. This is primarily due to its "successful gamification of the EV driving experience." Basically, this means the Kona "helps" new EV owners the most when it comes to regen and overall driver feedback. It also comes with a good amount of tech, though its interior is clearly made up of mostly budget materials. The publication actually notes that one of the biggest drawbacks of the Kona is its "visual impression" inside and out.

Check out the brief video and share your thoughts with us in the comment section. Also, for a more detailed analysis, follow the link in the video description below for autoTRADER's full review.