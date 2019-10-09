Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Polestar 2.

Not long ago, Volvo officially unveiled its Polestar 2. It happens to be the repurposed brand's first battery-electric offering (the Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid).

The upcoming entrant is unlike many other vehicles that the media calls Tesla killers. This is because Polestar has specifically admitted that it intends for this car to compete with the Tesla Model 3. Just taking a look at its size, range, and specs further substantiate that claim.

On February 27, 2019 Polestar revealed their first all-electric vehicle. Let us now take a deeper look at the long-anticipated Polestar 2 to see exactly what Volvo has cooked up.

Performance, Specs, Range

The Polestar 2 comes packing a rather large 78 kWh battery. Polestar claims the 2 has a range of 500 kilometers (WLTP) or an estimated 250-275 miles EPA. The official EPA figure is not yet available.

The battery pack consists of 324 pouch-style cells, divided into 27 modules with cooling plates.

An the motor front, the Polestar 2 boasts a 300 kW AWD dual-motor setup that cranks out 408 horses, and 487 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing And Launch Schedule

Starting price of $45,000 (39,900 EUR) but this low-cost version will be delayed to prioritize the higher-priced variants.

$63,000 (55,562 EUR) launch edition will include AWD 300kW, pano glass roof, weave tech seats, Harmon Kardon sound

Production begins in February of 2020 for China, Canada, United States (beginning in California and Washington state), Sweden, Norway, UK, Germany, Netherlands, and Belgium.

Other Notable Features

Bluetooth phone key

Wireless phone charging

Up to 150 kW charging rates

Android Auto on 12.3 driver display and 11.5 infotainment display which includes apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Play app store

Over the air updates

No dealerships

Retail experience - 60 stores open by 2020

Monthly subscription option which will cover insurance and any service needs

Closing

The performance specs of the Polestar 2 are strong, but don't quite match the numbers of the Tesla Model 3.

Polestar 2 with a 78 kWh pack goes 275 miles, dashes from 0-60 in 4.7 seconds and has a charge rate of 150 kW.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 75 kWh pack goes 310 miles, sprints from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds and has a charge rate of 250 kW.

It'll be tough for Polestar to position the 2 against the model 3. Instead, Polestar should focus on the striking design of the car and on its uplevel feel and feature set.

