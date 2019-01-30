Audi e-tron Test Drive Review By Bjørn Nyland: Video
Finally, a longer review from Bjørn Nyland – worth checking out before making a purchase
Bjørn Nyland already completed first tests of the press unit of Audi e-tron and presents its general review.The first series-produced all-electric Audi is a very good car, but like all models, it’s not perfect.
One can praise e-tron for exceptional comfort and quiet, driving experience, outstanding charging (both DC and AC), trunk capacity, informative infotainment cluster and tons of tech features.
On the other hand, the energy consumption is high and Bjørn even called it the thirstiest EV ever tested. Energy consumption of course affects range, which should be higher with such a big battery.
Bjorn and many other drivers will not necessarily be happy with regenerative braking power while using only one-pedal driving. The braking force is not enough, and to get more you need to use the brake pedal (at the first stage it increases regen).
The initial press car seems to have some software bugs maybe (see the problem with releasing the DC charging plug), but that’s is not a problem if Audi implemented a solution in production cars.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
Categories: Audi, Test Drives, Videos
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Audi e-tron Test Drive Review By Bjørn Nyland: Video"
I’m not sure why everybody acts so surprised about the consumption. It’s an SUV that doesn’t look like an egg, of course it won’t be as aerodynamic as the Model X.
But efficiency isn’t the only thing that matters (for many it’s probably not even in their top 10) and it looks like the e-tron does many things right, especially when it comes to fast charging. Charging at 150 kW to 80% without throttling down is amazing and Audi can now offer the same technology in other, more aerodynamic car models too, like the upcoming e-tron Sportback or of course the e-tron GT, which will also have even better charging technology.
Gotta love that tow rating!