Audi e-tron Test Drive Review By Bjørn Nyland: Video

46 M BY MARK KANE

Finally, a longer review from Bjørn Nyland – worth checking out before making a purchase

Bjørn Nyland already completed first tests of the press unit of Audi e-tron and presents its general review.The first series-produced all-electric Audi is a very good car, but like all models, it’s not perfect.

One can praise e-tron for exceptional comfort and quiet, driving experience, outstanding charging (both DC and AC), trunk capacity, informative infotainment cluster and tons of tech features.

On the other hand, the energy consumption is high and Bjørn even called it the thirstiest EV ever tested. Energy consumption of course affects range, which should be higher with such a big battery.

Bjorn and many other drivers will not necessarily be happy with regenerative braking power while using only one-pedal driving. The braking force is not enough, and to get more you need to use the brake pedal (at the first stage it increases regen).

The initial press car seems to have some software bugs maybe (see the problem with releasing the DC charging plug), but that’s is not a problem if Audi implemented a solution in production cars.

Audi e-tron specs: