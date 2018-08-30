Reuters Paints Gloomy Picture About EV Profitability
1 H BY BRADLEY BERMAN 23
Analysts rehash arguments that electric cars are not currently profitable, overlooking the inevitable shift to EVs.
It’s well known that new automotive technologies, and brand new car models, require billions of dollars of upfront investment before the costs can be recouped. But that didn’t stop Reuters from issuing an alarming news report this week suggesting that auto company investments in EVs are threatening the entire industry.
According to the article, automakers are in a terrible bind because environmental regulations are forcing them to produce EVs. The Reuters article suggests that customers don’t want to pay more for electric cars, which cost more to produce. Rebecca Lindland, a senior analyst at Kelley Blue Book, told Reuters, “Demand doesn’t justify investment at all. It’s all regulation.”
Laurent Petizon, a managing director at consulting firm AlixPartners, adds fuel to the fire. Petizon told Reuters that automakers prefer to lose money on electric vehicles rather than pay environmental fines. The firm pegs the extra cost for an electric car versus a conventional vehicle at 7,800 euros (or $9,000). He overlooks the fact that the cost difference for an EV is a lot less for luxury vehicles.
So even before promising new EVs—like the electric DS 3 Crossback and Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV—are shown this week in Paris, these models and others that are battery-powered are already dismissed as money-losers.
The timing is not surprising. Lobbying groups, such as the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (EAMA) are now warning of “an imminent threat to the region’s 3.4 million automotive manufacturing jobs.” News flash: The entire global economy is going to be shaken up by the shift to electric, connected, and self-driving vehicles.
What appears to be taking shape (again) is the dividing line between auto companies who are willing and able to invest the time and resources to make a major technology pivot, and those who will resist the change. Either way, there’s no turning back on EVs. As Reuters points out, more than 200 electric and plug-in model launches are scheduled to launch in the next three years.
Of course, with any shift of this magnitude, there will be winners and losers. According to Reuters, larger automakers such as the Volkswagen Group could “put up with losses on electrified vehicles if it enables them to keep selling their biggest earners, upscale SUVs and large sedans.” Meanwhile, mid-market competitors such as PSA and Renault could face a much tougher challenge.
Source: Reuters
23 Comments on "Reuters Paints Gloomy Picture About EV Profitability"
Less cost per mile, less maintenance and repair costs. Definitely less profitable.
I’m a big fan of Tesla, yet that doesn’t mean I don’t like certain aspects such as them still charging $5K for the PUP on the Model 3 which most likely has to do with profitablity…
what is PUP???
A young dog usually referred to as puppy.
$5K for a PUPpy is crazy expensive.
That depends on a puppy. If its parents are champion show dogs, you could be looking at more than that amount.
I know this first hand as I used to own a champion-bred Rottweiler.
Premium Upgrade Package.
+ 1 For actually answering his question. 😉
Research shows that not answering the question directly encourages discovery and learning.
PUP = Profit Upgrade Package
According to the article, automakers are in a terrible bind because safety regulations are forcing them to produce cars with airbags. The Reuters article suggests that customers don’t want to pay more for cars with airbags, which cost more to produce. Rebecca Lindland, a senior analyst at Kelley Blue Book, told Reuters, “Demand doesn’t justify investment at all. It’s all regulation.”
Poor analogy. Airbags cost pocket money on the price of a vehicle. EV drivetrains are a significant part of the cost of an EV, and currently cost a lot more than their equivalent ICE versions. Yes, some of that can be recouped by the buyer if they’re willing to pay the additional up front cost, but even then, with current EV prices it’s generally only cheaper overall if you’re doing way more than the average amount of miles a year.
They didn’t cost pocket money when they came out, each airbag requires a complete redesign of the area it is installed in plus all the sensors that are required. I’m sure it was no small endeavour to add all that tech into the old models.
“The Reuters article suggests that customers don’t want to pay more for electric cars, which cost more to produce.”
Come on, Tesla had 500K reservation before it was even out, How many ICE model did that?
Look at the numbers of TM3s sold every month at an average of $60k.
Reservations are a good indication of a pent up demand although it seems the majority of reservation holders are waiting for the base $35k version.
For sure I am always amazed how cheap it seems to build ICE cars. Rule of thumb is that total of parts + labor should be no more than 50% of retail price VAT not incl., remaining 50% of costs being made of R&D, administration, marketing exp., cost of capital (interest) etc.
Thus if I look at the cheapest car on sale in Europe, the Renault group Dacia logan for example which is for sale between EUR 7’700 and EUR 11’000 depending on version. Let’s take an average price of EUR 9’000. To this price I need to deduct 20% VAT so remains EUR 7’200.
50% of EUR 7’200 is EUR 3’600. Thus for EUR 3’600 an efficient car manufacturer can make an entire car as far as cost of parts and labor is concerned. For EUR 3’600 we don’t even have a Leaf 2 battery , and then one needs to build a car around it .
A 3 cylinder petrol turbo engine including gearbox, exhaust and cooling system costs less than $300. The savings from omitting the ICE parts are negligible.
Reuters has about a month longer to peddle this nonsense.
After that, Tesla’s financial results will be out, and it will be plain that you only lose money making BEVS if you don’t know how to do it properly.
And then we can say what?
EV’s are profitable if in the luxury vehicle segment?
I’m sure most EV’s will become profitable in future, but there’s going to be quite a large transition time where regulation is the only thing forcing manufacturers to make EV vehicles as they’ll be losing money on vehicles that have a TCO greater than their ICE equivalent. The up front cost and the TCO will be putting off a lot of buyers, which is one of the reasons the established manufacturers are taking small steps into the EV market, rather than jumping in wholesale.
This is pure stupidity. The only reason why EV’s are not profitable is because no one is making like 100 million of them a year. Once there are a handful of gigafactories built crankingout batteries to build a few million cars a year, battery pack/power train will reach cost parity with engine, transmission, exhaust system, fuel enjection system, ignition motor, catalytic converter.. etc.. all junk that is obsolete and will never see again in 10 yrs. This Rebecca Lindland is just another FUD that works for an organization designed to inflate used car values… specifically ICE used cars. Too bad ICE used car market is bound to crash as people will considere them to be about as practical as a horse and buggy.
I miss the sound of buggy whips and horse hooves 😀
Jerks
I’ve said before, given the complexity of ICE drivetrains, it’s amazing humans have built so many, and have made them dependable enough to use as daily transportation. As EV production ramps up, EV drivetrain prices have a long long way down to go, given how much simpler they are and how cheaply they can be made in mass quantities by a mature industry. The battery pack has always been the hard part, but give engineers another decade to optimize them and they’ll be much cheaper.