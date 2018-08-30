Researched Data: How Long Should A Tesla Battery Last?
Let’s take an up-close look at Tesla battery life, with analysis from a long list of owners’ cars.
Not long ago, we shared our friend Sean Mitchell’s video about having to replace the 60-kWh battery in his Tesla Model S. He shared what caused his battery’s rapid degradation so that other Tesla owners will make more informed choices. When all of this happened, it piqued his interest in Tesla batteries and how long they should last, etc. Because of this, Sean felt compelled to do some research.
Last week, Sean published his first video in the series “How long will a Tesla battery pack last?” We didn’t share it right away since it was essentially preliminary information stating that he’d found some valuable sources surrounding Tesla owners’ battery life and he intended to put together a more in-depth analysis of his findings. The above video is the culmination of Sean’s hard work. At the bottom of this article, we’ve embedded the previous video for your enjoyment. Kudos to Sean for including screenshots and shares from InsideEVs’ contributor George Bower and Keith Ritter in his analysis.
Sean told us that “failure is surprisingly low (2.24%) and overwhelmingly isolated to the 85 kWh battery and before 50K miles.” Based on what we’ve learned from George, it seems the Model 3 battery packs should fare even better.
Have you had any issues with your Tesla battery? How long have you owned the car and how much has the battery degraded? Share your information with us in the comment section below.
How long will a Tesla battery pack last? Pt 2
How long will a Tesla battery pack last? Pt 2
How long will a Tesla battery pack last? Pt 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KPPTdYdpBM(Embedded below)
Battery degradation shared by owners: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/…
How long will a Tesla battery pack last? Pt 1
How long will a Tesla battery pack last? Pt 1
Tesla Model 3 Battery Cooling Much-Improved … Track Mode?: https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-b…
12 Comments on "Researched Data: How Long Should A Tesla Battery Last?"
Interesting video. Thanks.
Bad data. (it needs some processing before blindly looking at it)
3 of the battery failures are the same user with the same mileage of the failure so they represent only a single failure. This represents 50% of the failures. It looks like 3 different entries over time when survey was conducted as each time the total mileage goes up.
Did the video address this?
3LR delivered end of June, with about 3,000km now, with most of my charging from 20% to 80%. 1st charge to 100% I got 509km. 2nd charge to 100% I got 504km. 3rd charge to 100% recently I got 496km. I’m moderately concerned this trend will continue. I’m not going to charge past 95% anymore, not even for long trips.
If the range is calculated like the Volt/Bolt EV then it will calculate the total range based on your energy usage. So the battery capacity has changed just the energy usage it uses to calculate the range.
Instead of seeing the (estimated?) range, is it possible to see the kWh storage or voltages?
A sample of 3 charges is not statistically relevant. 3000 km only represents about 6 full charge cycles. My Volt would get 15 miles AER one charge, then 6 months later it would suddenly get 50 mile AER. Temperature. Too many variables.
I wonder how many of these failures were contactors vs. cell/module? Contactor failures aren’t important, IMHO, but so many cell/module failures before 80k would be troubling.
Tesloop’s 400k mile Model S had its battery replaced twice. Neither was a simple contactor failure, Also, they recently talked about their Model X named “Rex” hitting 300k on the original battery. Odd they didn’t list Rex but did list “Deuxy” which has the same mileage. Perhaps Rex and Deuxy are the same car?
Hopefully the Model 3 fares better than the S’s in that video, because that’s way too many battery/motor replacements.
To me, the better question to ask is what options will exist after the warranty is up. Is the car/pack designed to accept replacement batteries using better battery tech (more range, faster charging, lighter, etc).
If the answer to the above question is “like replacement”, then I would hope for a failure every 7 years (assuming 8 year warranty) so that I could get 14 years out of the car without paying for a replacement pack 😉
Meaningless analysis as sample was self selected. Would need a random selection to get data rather than anecdote.
Not meaningless, but have to understand that it has a bias to the data. Organisations like Consumer Reports have similar self selected surveys.
Interesting. I have a Prius, and failure rates of 2nd & 3rd generation NiMH Prius drive batteries are extremely low (a Toyota exec was quoted as saying 1 in 40,000) for approximately the first 10 years, after which it increases to approximately 3%. To hear that the Model S has a battery failure rate of 5.6% over the first 80,000 miles driven would seem to imply that this failure rate would increase over time if the batteries are failing due to common wear. However, the other option is that the batteries that failed were poor quality or factory outliers from the beginning. If the second option is true, then more recent Teslas should have lower failure rates as they improve their quality control procedures. So while 5.6% is a comparatively small number, it’s important to keep monitoring this statistic to determine if it increases with vehicle age or decreases with newer models (or both).
3 of the reports are the same battery failure, so statistics are off already (the same failure was reported 3 different times).