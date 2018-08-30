Researched Data: How Long Should A Tesla Battery Last?

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s take an up-close look at Tesla battery life, with analysis from a long list of owners’ cars.

Not long ago, we shared our friend Sean Mitchell’s video about having to replace the 60-kWh battery in his Tesla Model S. He shared what caused his battery’s rapid degradation so that other Tesla owners will make more informed choices. When all of this happened, it piqued his interest in Tesla batteries and how long they should last, etc. Because of this, Sean felt compelled to do some research.

Last week, Sean published his first video in the series “How long will a Tesla battery pack last?” We didn’t share it right away since it was essentially preliminary information stating that he’d found some valuable sources surrounding Tesla owners’ battery life and he intended to put together a more in-depth analysis of his findings. The above video is the culmination of Sean’s hard work. At the bottom of this article, we’ve embedded the previous video for your enjoyment. Kudos to Sean for including screenshots and shares from InsideEVs’ contributor George Bower and Keith Ritter in his analysis.

Sean told us that “failure is surprisingly low (2.24%) and overwhelmingly isolated to the 85 kWh battery and before 50K miles.” Based on what we’ve learned from George, it seems the Model 3 battery packs should fare even better.

Have you had any issues with your Tesla battery? How long have you owned the car and how much has the battery degraded? Share your information with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube: How long will a Tesla battery pack last? Pt 2 How long will a Tesla battery pack last? Pt 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KPPTdYdpBM(Embedded below) Battery degradation shared by owners: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/…