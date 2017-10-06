Renault’s New Plan: Eight Pure Electric & 12 Electrified Models By 2022

7 hours ago by Mark Kane

Renault has announced its new six-year plan – Drive The Future 2017 – 2022 with an ambitious target of 44% growth, from 3.5 million cars sold in 2016 to more than 5 million in 2022 (although it kinda looks like a 5 year plan to us, as 2017 has almost closed).

Over that time the company looks to increase its revenues to over €70 billion and margin to 7%, save €4.2 billion on the production and spend €18 billion on R&D.

None of that we really care about though…so, what of plug-in technology?

Renault stats the number of electric cars offered by the company is to increase to 8 over the period, and there will be also 12 electrified models.

It is unclear if Renault means straight hybrids (and how many) when it says “electrified models”, but we have already heard confirmation that Mitsubishi’s PHEV (plug-in hybrid) technology will be put to use in both Renault and Nissan’s lineup in the future; so, we expect at least a couple PHEVs to dot the French automaker’s lineup in the coming years.

Renault currently offers the ZOE, Kangoo Z.E. and Twizy, as well as technically the SM3 Z.E. in South Korea, through Renault Samsung Motors.

The newest model to be the Master Z.E., a full size/commercial electric van.

More details: