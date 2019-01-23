Renault ZOE Wins “Best Electric Car For Less Than £30,000” For 6th Time

1 H BY MARK KANE

The wins keep on piling up.

The Renault ZOE remains the best among affordable electric cars in the UK according to What Car?, which for the sixth consecutive year handed the “Best Electric Car for less than £30,000” title to the French EV.

In 2018, Renault sold some 1,993 ZOE, which is 25% more than a year ago. ZOE’s popularity in UK is however much lower than in France, as the result stands for less than 13% of the total of 15,474 new BEV registrations.

£30,000 is around €34,400 or $39,100

Anyways, it’s hard to find an electric car similarly attractive and with a comparable range to ZOE in the lower-end of the market. This is probably why some 40,000 were sold in 2018, just behind the Nissan LEAF.

Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car? magazine, said:

“Our 2017 Electric Car of the Year remains a compelling proposition two years on, which is some achievement given the pace at which things are moving in this class. Unlike other sub-£30k pure electric options, you don’t have to put up with a feeble range. In fact, in our Real Range tests, the ZOE outperformed many much pricier options.”

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director of Renault UK, said:

“Electric cars are becoming more popular every month and the Renault ZOE has been at the forefront of the market since it was launched in the UK six years ago. ZOE is available with a choice of trims and motors, giving our customers the opportunity to choose the ZOE that best fits their lifestyle. That’s a key reason why the ZOE has been presented with a strong list of awards and it’s gratifying to see the model recognised by What Car? for a sixth successive year.”

About the ZOE offer in UK: