Renault ZOE Sales Doubled In January 2019
Renault continues strong growth
Thanks to a surge of ZOE sales in its best January ever, Renault begins the year 2019 with 4,417 EV sales, which is 76% more than a year ago.
EV share out of overall Renault volume also improved in Europe to 5.25% among passenger cars, and 2.35% among commercial cars. With further improvement coming in the second-generation ZOE, Renault could be able to reach 10%.
- Renault ZOE – 3,990 (up 100%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 424 (down 18%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 3 (new)
Just off to pick up a Zoe Dynamique Nav R110 ZE40 today from my local UK dealer, DSG Morecambe! 🙂