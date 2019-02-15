Renault ZOE Sales Doubled In January 2019

1 H BY MARK KANE

Renault continues strong growth

Thanks to a surge of ZOE sales in its best January ever, Renault begins the year 2019 with 4,417 EV sales, which is 76% more than a year ago.

EV share out of overall Renault volume also improved in Europe to 5.25% among passenger cars, and 2.35% among commercial cars. With further improvement coming in the second-generation ZOE, Renault could be able to reach 10%.

Renault electric car sales – January 2019