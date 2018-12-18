Renault Tests ZOE Prototype With CCS Combo Charging Inlet
Not only Tesla, Renault too switches to CCS Combo.
Roland van der Put, Head of Network Technology at Fastned, shared an image of a prototype of the Renault ZOE with a CCS Combo charging inlet for DC fast charging and AC normal charging.
The new ZOE, together with other upcoming models like the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model 3, Mercedes EQC, Audi e-tron, BMW i3 and more were tested at a symposium on November 15 in Arnhem, Netherlands.
“I am at the testing symposium in Arnhem today. I feel like I’m in a candy store with all cars and chargers being tested with CCS chargers: Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model 3, Mercedes EQC, Renault Zoe, Audi e-tron, BMW i3 and many more! 😎”
Earlier, Tesla announced that the Tesla Model 3 will be equipped with CCS Combo inlet and Superchargers will be retrofitted with DC Combo plugs.
The next-generation ZOE is expected to still maintain the 22 kW AC charging through its Type 2 plug (3-phase), but thanks to DC the charging time during long-distance travel should decrease significantly.
So will people stop flogging Chademo now? It was obvious before and now even someone blind and deaf should be able to see and hear it…
Since Honda and Toyota aren’t doing BEVs, it all hinges on Nissan, and the 60kWh Leaf.
If Toyota and Honda had done BEVs seriously, I think CHAdeMO would have been in much better shape, and if VW weren’t greedy scum CCS prospects in the USA would still be dim, and Nissan would have little reason to switch.
I think they might stick with CHAdeMO outside just because their domestic market will be CHAdeMO anyway, but only if the 60kWh Leaf can charge closer to 100kW, enough to give CHAdeMO 2 a boost.
Nissan is doing a disservice to EV adoption by making charging needlessly more complicated than it has to be. I get it, they were out the door first, argue that CCS was a stalling tactic if you want, but it’s clear at this point that the rest of the industry is behind CCS for EU and NA, and Nissan is in a position to end this. I was hoping that the Gen 2 Leaf would at least support both connectors, maybe the long range version will get it, but I’m not overly hopeful.
I wrote all that without remembering that Nissan and Renault are joined at the hip, so maybe there’s a bit more hope than I thought.