Compact Renault ZOE Is Immediately A Big Hit In Brazil

Released at the recent auto show in Brazil, the electric hatch undercuts other possible electric competitors.

The 2018 Brazil Motor Show was marked by the launch of three 100% electric cars for the Brazilian market: Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan LEAF and Renault Zoe. Of these, however, only Zoe is on sale right now. The French brand announced that the electric hatch would begin to be sold from November 7 on and, in fact, the model is in the store promised by the brand, as verified by Motor1.com.

Priced at R $ 149,990, the Renault Zoe is the cheapest electric for sale in the country – the Bolt will go for R $ 175,000 and the Leaf for R $ 178,400, while the BMW i3 costs R $ 199,990.

Equipped with a 90 hp motor the Zoe has a range of 300 km. According to the brand, the cost per kilometer is only 10 cents. It is worth remembering that Renault already sold electric vehicles to fleet owners in Brazil – Kangoo EV and Twizy – the latter being used even by a mechanic rescue insurance company.

Now, the brand opens sales to the general public, as shown by the unit seen by our Motor1 Brazil team at the Ibirapuera Signal resale shop in São Paulo. In addition, the store Globo, from Curitiba (PR), is also homologated to sell the electric in the country. For now, only these two stores will sell Zoe, in addition to offering test drives.

Launched in 2012 and updated in 2016 in Europe, Zoe shares its platform and several components with Clio.

Source: Motor 1 Brazil