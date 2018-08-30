Renault ZOE 40 Goes 351 Miles On Single Charge
The Renault ZOE can go further than one might think, but at the expense of speed.
The top French electric car, the Renault ZOE, is rated for about 300 km (186 miles) the in real world, or 200 km (124 miles) in the winter, using a 41 kWh battery.
Recently, Renault shared an image with a result of 564.9 km (351 miles) on a single charge done by some enthusiast in France.
The short news doesn’t go into details, but what we see is:
- total energy consumption: 44 kWh
- average energy consumption: 7.9 kWh/100 km (62 miles)
- average speed: 44.6 km/h (27.7 mph)
The question is how ZOE was able to use 44 kWh from 41 kWh, but the extra 3 kWh (7.3%) probably comes from regenerative braking, we believe.
What's the maximum autonomy of a #RenaultZOE 40 on a single charge? An outstanding 564.9 km, according to the #EV test drivers over at @Caradisiac 🔌⚡️🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/7B0nD6fxRj
— Renault ZE (@RenaultZE) September 5, 2018
Categories: Renault
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Renault ZOE 40 Goes 351 Miles On Single Charge"
27.7 mph!
I had read the article some weeks ago. Is a great value, despite the conditions will be not the same for all users and this range probably it’s difficult to achieve.
Thanks, Captain Obvious 😉
Another meaningless test, well done Renault…