There is a fair chance that this fall we will see the second-generation Renault ZOE (maybe at the Paris Motor Show in October)

2018 – Renault ZOE

According to French sources, Renault will be retooling the Clio and ZOE factory in August to double the production output of ZOE to 440 copies a day from September on.

First, Renault intends to introduce the next-generation Clio and it’s expected that in 2019 the all-new ZOE will hit the market.

The first ZOE went on sale in Europe in 2012/2013, so the timing seems right for a new generation ZOE EV.

The Renault-flagship BEV potentially will be longer and bigger, but the battery pack (41 kWh) and electric motor (R110) are expected to remain the same at the initial launch at least. The new feature will be DC fast charging using CCS Combo.

Whether all these rumors pan out to be true remains to be seen, but ZOE has been among the best-selling electric cars since its debut, so we sure are excited by word of a followup that may be seen in just a couple of months.

Source: Automobile Propre

14 Comments on "Next-Generation Renault ZOE Expected In 2019 – Unveiling This Fall?"

Val

No TMS, no buy.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
IQ130

The ZOE has a TMS, so you can buy it.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Davek

How is the current Zoe in that regard? I’ve never heard of any issues with fast charging, but I think most Zoes can only do 22 kW AC, with some at 43 kW AC. I really hope they keep the Chameleon charger, or even better, implement something like Continental’s AllCharge setup, which can do 43 kW AC and accept up to 350 kW DC! But of course you’re right, Renault-Nissan need to see the light on TMS.

I could have so much fun designing my dream EV…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
jamcl3

Thanks for that tip. Continental says AllCharge is aiming for a 2022 production start, so the Zoe update this year will probably not get it yet.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Magnus H

The Zoe is inefficient at low power, and used to have trouble charging in the cold. They have heaters on the battery now, probably improved a lot.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mil

I think you mean, it doesn’t have a liquid thermal management system. All EVs will have some kind of TMS.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
AlexIsr

To double to 440 copies a day? That implies they produce 220 a day as of today, which seems to be way off. Zoe sells around 2,500-3000 copies a month.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Davek

The Zoe II was supposed to share a platform with the Leaf II, right? It’s encouraging to see Renault-Nissan moving to CCS! Maybe there’s hope for the Leaf after all 😉 If they do share a platform and the Zoe II gets the Leaf’s liquid-cooled 60 kWh pack, it’ll essentially be the better looking Leaf with a better charging standard! Bring it as a wagon and we’re off to the races 😀

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Sluf

Why not 80kwh ?It is the future…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
alohart

Too large and heavy for the small Zoe? Future battery cells with higher energy density would allow higher capacity battery packs to be installed in smaller cars.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
antrik

Regardless whether they will share a platform or not, I think it’s safe to assume that the ZOE will remain a much smaller car than the Leaf…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Another Euro point of view

It is written that new Zoe is expected to (at least in the beginning) have the same 110HP motor that the old Zoe. Keeping in mind that, as opposed to range, performances are easy/cheap to obtain in an EV so do not understand why they satisfy themselves with the somewhat sluggish measure of 11.4 sec. for the 0-62mph run. To me an EV has to give something in exchange of the sharp loss of range, thus a lively motor should be part of the package. At least a sub 10 sec. time for 0-62 mph.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
antrik

Performance is constrained more by the battery pack than by the motors. That’s why longer-range EV models are generally more powerful.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago