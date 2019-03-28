Renault Starts Piloting V2G Charging Using AC

1 H BY MARK KANE

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) using alternating-current from Renault ZOE

Renault announced the launch of a new pilot project of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging, which turns out to be first on a bigger scale using alternating-current.

Usually, V2G was implemented through the DC line (CHAdeMO), which required the use of an expensive external bi-directional charger. As Renault didn’t yet use DC fast charging (the next-generation Renault ZOE will get CCS Combo for the first time) the bi-directional charging will be done on three-phase AC (Type 2 inlet) using a reversible on-board charging system in ZOE.

Having an on-board charger/inverter drawn to V2G, adaptation and cost on the infrastructure side are minimal.

“Groupe Renault, the European leader in electric vehicles, is beginning the first large-scale pilot schemes in reversible electric charging. Our alternating-current technology has the particularity of placing the reversible charger inside vehicles, so it just requires a simple, inexpensive adaptation of the existing charging terminals.”

By launching the V2G project, Renault has two goals: “to measure large-scale feasibility and potential gains”.

Over the course of 2019, 15 Renault ZOE will be tested in several European countries, beginning from the Netherlands and Portugal:

Netherlands – Utrecht, in an ecosystem developed by We Drive Solar

– Utrecht, in an ecosystem developed by We Drive Solar Portugal – on Porto Santo Island (in the archipelago of Madeira, Portugal) with Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira, an energy supplier

– on Porto Santo Island (in the archipelago of Madeira, Portugal) with Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira, an energy supplier France

Germany

Switzerland

Sweden

Denmark

More about the project:

The advantages of vehicle-to-grid charging Vehicle-to-grid charging—also called reversible charging—modulates the charging and discharging of electric-vehicle batteries in accordance with users’ needs and the grid’s supply of available electricity. Charging reaches its maximum level when the electricity supply exceeds demand, notably during peaks in production of renewable energy. But vehicles are also capable of injecting electricity into the grid during peaks in consumption. Electric vehicles can therefore serve units of temporary energy storage and become key drivers in the development of renewable energy. In this way, the electricity grid optimizes the supply of local renewable energy and reduces infrastructure costs. At the same time, customers enjoy greener, more economical consumption of electricity and are financially rewarded for serving the electricity grid. Laying the groundwork for our future offering in vehicle-to-grid charging Reversible charging will be piloted in several projects (electric ecosystems or mobility services) through seven countries and alongside various partners to lay the groundwork for Groupe Renault’s future offering. The aim is twofold: to measure large-scale feasibility and potential gains. In particular, these pilot schemes will help us: Underline the technical and economic advantages of an onboard solution in electric vehicles

Demonstrate—in concrete terms—the value of services provided for the local and national electricity grid, such as encouraging consumption of solar and wind energy, checking the grid’s frequency or tension, and reducing infrastructure costs

Work on the regulatory frameworks of a mobile energy-storage scheme, detecting any pitfalls in it and offering concrete solutions

Establish common standards, the basic requirement for an industrial-scale roll-out.

