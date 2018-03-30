Renault Unveils New Electric Truck Lineup

2 H BY MARK KANE

Renault Trucks, as promised earlier this year, is introducing a new lineup of electric trucks from 3.1 to 26 tonnes.

Three models were announced so far – the Renault Master Z.E. delivery van, which seems to be borrowed from Renault Group, and two electric trucks Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E., which on the other hand share powertrain tech from Volvo Trucks (as Renault Trucks is part of Volvo Trucks).

The Renault Master Z.E. is to be available from September of this year, while the proper electric trucks will hit the market in the second half of 2019 as production starts in Blainville-sur-Orne, Normandy, France.

As you can see in the technical specification, the D Z.E. and D Wide Z.E. are counterparts to Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric, respectively. The smaller D will be equipped with 200-300 kWh batteries for up to 300 km (186 miles) of range, while the bigger D Wide Z.E. uses 200 kWh battery for 200 km (125 miles). The range ratings are probably optimistic though.

The positive is that for the first time Renault Truck’s EVs are to be equipped with CCS Combo DC fast charging up to 150 kW of power (1-2 hours) or standard 22 kW three-phase AC.

RENAULT MASTER Z.E.

-Total GVW 3.1t

-57 kW electric motor

-Maximum torque: 225 Nm

-Maximum speed: 100 km/h

-Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries

-Operating range on NEDC cycle: 200 km

-Real-world operating range: up to 120 km RENAULT TRUCKS D Z.E.

-Total GVW: 16t Weight: 16.7t.

-Available wheelbases: 4,400 mm and 5,300 mm

-185 kW electric motor (130 kW continuous output)

-Maximum torque of the electric motor: 425 Nm.

-Maximum torque rear axle: 16 kNm

-Two-speed gear box

-Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries totalling 200 to 300 kWh

-Real-world operating range: up to 300 km RENAULT TRUCKS D WIDE Z.E.

-GVW: 26 t Weight: 27 t.

-Available wheelbase: 3,900 mm

-Two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output)

-Maximum torque of electric motors: 850 Nm

-Maximum torque rear axle: 28 kNm.

-Two-speed gear box

-Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200 kWh.

-Real-world operating range: up to 200 km

