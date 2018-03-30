Renault Unveils New Electric Truck Lineup
Renault Trucks, as promised earlier this year, is introducing a new lineup of electric trucks from 3.1 to 26 tonnes.
Three models were announced so far – the Renault Master Z.E. delivery van, which seems to be borrowed from Renault Group, and two electric trucks Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E., which on the other hand share powertrain tech from Volvo Trucks (as Renault Trucks is part of Volvo Trucks).
The Renault Master Z.E. is to be available from September of this year, while the proper electric trucks will hit the market in the second half of 2019 as production starts in Blainville-sur-Orne, Normandy, France.
As you can see in the technical specification, the D Z.E. and D Wide Z.E. are counterparts to Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric, respectively. The smaller D will be equipped with 200-300 kWh batteries for up to 300 km (186 miles) of range, while the bigger D Wide Z.E. uses 200 kWh battery for 200 km (125 miles). The range ratings are probably optimistic though.
The positive is that for the first time Renault Truck’s EVs are to be equipped with CCS Combo DC fast charging up to 150 kW of power (1-2 hours) or standard 22 kW three-phase AC.
RENAULT MASTER Z.E.
-Total GVW 3.1t
-57 kW electric motor
-Maximum torque: 225 Nm
-Maximum speed: 100 km/h
-Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries
-Operating range on NEDC cycle: 200 km
-Real-world operating range: up to 120 km
RENAULT TRUCKS D Z.E.
-Total GVW: 16t Weight: 16.7t.
-Available wheelbases: 4,400 mm and 5,300 mm
-185 kW electric motor (130 kW continuous output)
-Maximum torque of the electric motor: 425 Nm.
-Maximum torque rear axle: 16 kNm
-Two-speed gear box
-Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries totalling 200 to 300 kWh
-Real-world operating range: up to 300 km
RENAULT TRUCKS D WIDE Z.E.
-GVW: 26 t Weight: 27 t.
-Available wheelbase: 3,900 mm
-Two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output)
-Maximum torque of electric motors: 850 Nm
-Maximum torque rear axle: 28 kNm.
-Two-speed gear box
-Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200 kWh.
-Real-world operating range: up to 200 km
More about the lineup:
Renault Trucks has been preparing for the shift to electric vehicles for the past ten years.
For Renault Trucks, electromobility was the obvious response to urban air quality and noise issues from the outset, as well as cut overall CO2 emissions.
For over ten years, the company has been field testing electric trucks with its customer-partners in order to garner crucial information about usage, battery behaviour, charging facilities and specific maintenance requirements.
These real-world tests have also enabled Renault Trucks’ customer-partners to help their own customers come to an acceptance of electric technology. Renault Trucks has over a decade of experience with all-electric trucks thanks to the Renault Maxity.
“Ten years’ ago, we were the pioneers, promoting electric trucks to improve city air quality”, explains Renault Trucks President Bruno Blin “Today we can offer a range of electric vehicles with proven performance and the experts in our network are ready to help our customers transition to electromobility. Ten years’ ago we were pioneers, today we are experts.”
Renault Master Z.E., available in September 2018
The Renault Master Z.E., which will be released in September 2018, is ideal for last-mile deliveries and provides access to inner-city areas even those with strict traffic restrictions. The battery of this all-electric utility vehicle takes six hours to charge.
Its loading volume is the same as a conventional diesel Renault Master as the batteries are mounted under the front seats. The Master Z.E. range comes in six variants (four panel vans and two platform cabs) designed to meet all the requirements of professionals working in urban environments.
Lastly, to protect the driver and the load and keep city-dwellers safe, the Master Z.E. is outfitted with a reversing camera, reversing radar system and wide-view mirror as standard features.
Renault Trucks D and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. for urban deliveries and refuse collection
The specially designed 16 t version of the Renault Trucks D Z.E. is ideal for urban and controlled temperature deliveries. The Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. will come in a 26 t version for efficient refuse collection. Both models will be manufactured at the Renault Trucks plant in Blainville-sur-Orne, Normandy, France in the second half of 2019.
A medium-duty Renault Trucks Z.E. vehicle has an operating range of up to 300 km depending on usage and battery configuration. The battery pack is the most expensive item when buying an electric truck. For Renault Trucks, there is no question of compromising on payload or cost-effectiveness, so different operating ranges will be available tailored to customers’ exact needs.
Thanks to rapid DC charging, the Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. lithium-ion batteries can be fully charged in as little as one to two hours via the 150 kW Combo CCS connector. For overnight AC charging, the time to fully charge a 300-kWh battery is 12 hours. In this case, a three-phase 380V 32A industrial power socket is perfectly sufficient.
For maximum flexibility in terms of usage and bodywork, the Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. are equipped with a power take-off and a standard mechanical interface.
