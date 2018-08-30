Renault Unveils New K-ZE SUV-Inspired, Affordable EV

56 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Ahead of the opening of the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Renault unveils a real shocker.

Meet the Renault K-ZE.

It’s an SUV-inspired, affordable electric car, according to Renault. And it’s stylish as heck, too.



For Renault, the K-ZE represents the future direction of electric cars, meaning that we’ll likely see more of the high-riding platform under its upcoming EVs.

Though short on actual details, Renault does state this in regards to the K-ZE:

A pioneer and leader in 100% electric mobility, Groupe Renault unveiled showcar Renault K-ZE, a new global A-segment, SUV-inspired electric vehicle, capable of 250 km NEDC – the best autonomy in its segment. It features a seductive, sporty design with assertive lines and a muscular, compact footprint. Beyond its attractive design, Renault K-ZE is also easy to charge thanks to a double charging system compatible with domestic plugs and public infrastructures.

Its range of 250 km NEDC (like 120-ish miles EPA estimate) is rather disappointing among the new crop of EVs, but perhaps its “affordable” price will entice?

The K-ZE will eventually launch in China next, though no precise timeframe was provided. It later will go on sale in Europe. It’s unlikely it will ever be sold in the U.S., though perhaps a Nissan or Mitsubishi version will be?

The tiny EV will be manufactured in China by eGT New Energy Automotive Co, the joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan, created “to develop and produce competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market,” says Renault.

Full press blast below: