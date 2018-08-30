Renault Unveils New K-ZE SUV-Inspired, Affordable EV
Ahead of the opening of the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Renault unveils a real shocker.
Meet the Renault K-ZE.
It’s an SUV-inspired, affordable electric car, according to Renault. And it’s stylish as heck, too.
For Renault, the K-ZE represents the future direction of electric cars, meaning that we’ll likely see more of the high-riding platform under its upcoming EVs.
Though short on actual details, Renault does state this in regards to the K-ZE:
A pioneer and leader in 100% electric mobility, Groupe Renault unveiled showcar Renault K-ZE, a new global A-segment, SUV-inspired electric vehicle, capable of 250 km NEDC – the best autonomy in its segment. It features a seductive, sporty design with assertive lines and a muscular, compact footprint. Beyond its attractive design, Renault K-ZE is also easy to charge thanks to a double charging system compatible with domestic plugs and public infrastructures.
Its range of 250 km NEDC (like 120-ish miles EPA estimate) is rather disappointing among the new crop of EVs, but perhaps its “affordable” price will entice?
The K-ZE will eventually launch in China next, though no precise timeframe was provided. It later will go on sale in Europe. It’s unlikely it will ever be sold in the U.S., though perhaps a Nissan or Mitsubishi version will be?
The tiny EV will be manufactured in China by eGT New Energy Automotive Co, the joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan, created “to develop and produce competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market,” says Renault.
My mate Carlos with his ‘new baby.’ #RenaultAEX pic.twitter.com/f73ML5tDRK
— Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) October 1, 2018
#ParisMotorShow | The #FutureOfMobility is #electric, and we are leading the way!
Meet our very 1st A-segment 100% EV: the #RenaultKZE completely in line with our #EasyElectricLife spirit. ⚡️⚡️⚡️https://t.co/D5WiRkJGkR pic.twitter.com/DimEUK9aPb
— Renault ZE (@RenaultZE) October 1, 2018
Full press blast below:
Groupe Renault announces new, affordable electric vehicles and shares vision for new mobility experience
New EV Model: global, affordable, electric, Renault K-ZE supports the Groupe Renault’s international expansion and will come first in China.
Electrification: Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid versions of Clio, Megane and Captur coming in Europe.
New Mobility: Group unveils Augmented Editorial Experience to link premium content with new mobility.
Paris, France, 1 October, 2018 – Groupe Renault Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn today announced two steps forward in the company’s continued electrification of its Renault range, as outlined in the strategic plan Drive the Future: a new, affordable urban electric vehicle in 2019, coming first to China, and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid options on three of its popular vehicles in 2020. He also shared Renault’s vision for next-generation, on-board experiences with an exciting peek at the Augmented Editorial Experience that will be shown on Oct 2 at the Paris Motor Show.
New Products, new markets
A pioneer and leader in 100% electric mobility, Groupe Renault unveiled showcar Renault K-ZE, a new global A-segment, SUV-inspired electric vehicle, capable of 250km NEDC – the best autonomy in its segment. It features a seductive, sporty design with assertive lines and a muscular, compact footprint. Beyond its attractive design, Renault K-ZE is also easy to charge thanks to a double charging system compatible with domestic plugs and public infrastructures. Renault K-ZE comes with a host of equipment maximizing the experience of driving an electric vehicle such as rear parking sensors, rear view camera and a central screen with connected navigation and services.
China is the largest and fastest-growing market for electric vehicles and Renault K-ZE will therefore come first in China. It will be manufactured locally by e-GT New Energy Automotive Co, the Joint Venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan created to develop and produce competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market.
“Groupe Renault was a pioneer and is the European leader in electric vehicles. We are introducing Renault K-ZE, an affordable, urban, SUV-inspired electric model combining the best of Groupe Renault: our leadership in EV, our expertise in affordable vehicles and in forging strong partnerships”, said Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Renault.
Renault also confirmed its plans to further electrify its range in its 2020 product refresh cycle, offering hybrid on Clio and plug-in hybrid on Megane and Captur, giving consumers the possibility to go electric in the models they know and love. e-Tech, an innovative, 100% Renault in-house technology, enables Renault to offer hybrid versions on B and C segment models.
Premium content and reinvented onboard experiences
Also at tonight’s press conference, Mr. Ghosn discussed how on-board experiences evolve with the advent of new mobility. As mobility continues open up new possibilities for connected and autonomous cars, users will seek for more sophisticated on-board experiences to maximize travel time – personally and professionally. Demonstrating the next step in Renault’s investment stake in French media group Challenges, Mr. Ghosn revealed a new vision for the future of mobile content – an Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX). This immersive experience combining content, connectivity services, media and mobility, will turn travel time into a learning experience beyond driving and beyond the car itself.
“With the advent of connected, autonomous vehicles, customers will expect more of their traveling time. Experimenting with Groupe Challenges, we imagine what tomorrow’s connected, personalized mobility experience could be”, Carlos Ghosn said. “Access to premium content delivered through unique on-board experiences for drivers and passengers will become key differentiators”.
An immersive Augmented Editorial Experience will appear on the Renault stand at the Paris Motor Show. Inside a full-size capsule, through 4 scenarios in a 222-degree projection, visitors will experience how their daily time spent in a car might be different, through the benefit of enhanced on-board experiences and premium, adaptive, personalized content developed by Groupe Challenges.
The AEX capsule sits alongside a new Renault luxury concept car, which is an electric, autonomous, connected robo-vehicle, making it easy for people to imagine what the experience might be like in the autonomous drive car of the future.
Why is anyone quoting NEDC these days? Unbelievable!
I like that new cars with different specs at different prices come to market. 250 km is a decent range weighed against price.
I am a little skeptical on (yet another) new plug type though. Any further information on that? It doesn’t make sense to me to add yet another one? Even though it states: “Renault K-ZE is also easy to charge thanks to a double charging system compatible with domestic plugs and public infrastructures.” At first glance it also appears to be prone to rain-damage when docked? Or am I misunderstanding?
it is probably around $8000 or less in China which is super competitive, even with 120 miles EPA
Yeah. . Don’t know why. Could it be a new 3 fase connector made for faster home charging? Cheaper to make without the flap? Prone to dust and moisture?
If the price is OK, I’m sure this will sell well.
“Its range of 250 km NEDC (like 120-ish miles EPA estimate) is rather disappointing among the new crop of EVs, but perhaps its “affordable” price will entice?”
We have got to stop pretending that every electric must have 200+ miles of electric range. Big batteries come with big price tags. Some people strictly need a commuter car and lower barrier to entry is better.
Could that be the electric “kwid” that Renault has been teasing for 8500$ in China?
What will probably be the price when it will be offered in Europe?
So it’s just a Z.E concept of a Renault Captur?