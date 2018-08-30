Renault Unveils Special Edition “Iconic” ZOE

60 M BY MARK KANE

Renault presents the icon of the electric vehicle market.

Renault celebrates sales of more than 110,000 ZOE (since market introduction in late 2012) and presented at the 2018 Paris Motor Show a new limited series – Renault ZOE Iconic, as the car is considered an icon of the EV market.

The new version doesn’t bring any technical upgrades in terms of batteries or electric motors. It’s just new special trim:

“There is no coincidence then that the name ‘Iconic’ has been given to the new limited series of the ZOE presented at the Paris Motor Show. This version offers exclusive grey-coloured upholstery with its new Highland Grey exterior and new 17” aluminium wheel rims. As an accessory, ZOE now offers an ingenious luggage compartment floor that is installed flush with the luggage compartment sill and frees up the loading space by storing the cables in this double bottom accessory. Lastly, the ZOE Iconic is equipped with R110 and Q90 motors offering a real-world range of 300 km.”

Renault ZOE Iconic

5 photos

MY Renault

Besides the new version of ZOE, Renault is also introducing its MY Renault app with an entire package of features.

To facilitate the daily life of electric vehicles drivers, a new service helps to create smart journeys by giving information about the whole journey time (journey + battery charging) and guide the driver to the most appropriate charging point. First on the market, this application is accessible via its smartphone. All services are now combined in a single application, MY Renault.