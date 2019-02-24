Renault Sold More EVs In Europe Than Any Other Automaker

12 M BY MARK KANE

Renault, as a brand, sold the most all-electric cars in Europe: one per every five sold.

Renault held and retained the title for 4 consecutive years now.

Renault recently summarized its results in Europe, happily announcing that with 22.2% market share in BEV category, it remains the European BEV leader for the fourth consecutive year.

Renault ZOE subcompact almost reached 40,000 registrations (up 26% year-over-year), which is close to the Nissan LEAF. The Renault Kangoo Z.E. more than doubled to almost 9,000 and took about 40% of commercial BEV sales.

We assume that Nissan is second, as combined Nissan LEAF and Nissan e-NV200 sales were slightly lower than Renault.

The year 2019 also began with strong growth, but to maintain its relatively high market share, Renault needs to successfully launch the second-generation ZOE. The offer for the current ZOE already undergoes changes. Whether or not that will be enough to stay above Volkswagen when the I.D. sales start remains to be seen.