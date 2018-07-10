Renault And PSA Gear Up To Replace Autolib Car Sharing In Paris

1 M BY MARK KANE

Autolib, the car sharing system in Paris, recently just went out of contract with the city because of heavy losses, but that doesn’t mean that there will be no EVs to rent.

Two French car manufacturer – Renault and PSA – already announced plans to offer car sharing in the French capital.

Renault would like to start in September and gradually expand the fleet to 2,000 electric cars by the end of this year. Renault will offer ZOE and in lower quantities these other models:

Kangoo Z.E.

Master Z.E.

Twizy

For comparison, Bollore deployed around 4,000 Bluecars in Paris and surrounding communities.

“The City of Paris and Groupe Renault announce their intention to share their expertise and skills to develop electric mobility for Parisians, Ile-de-France residents and visitors. This unprecedented approach between a metropolis and Europe’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer testifies to a shared vision of the future of mobility, in the face of challenges such as public health, climate change, easier travel, accessibility and economic attractiveness. This will result in short, medium and long-term actions in favour of the development of connected and autonomous electric vehicles. As a first step, Groupe Renault has decided to gradually roll out a commercial offer of electric mobility for Parisians, Ile-de-France residents and visitors, starting in September 2018: an electric VTC offer via Marcel from Groupe Renault;

an offer of self-service car-sharing electric vehicles accessible 24/7 and without stations;

an offer of self-service electric vehicles in carsharing loop, for longer journeys, accessible 24/7 from Renault or partner car parks. This offer will be based on Groupe Renault’s 100% electric range: ZOE, Twizy, Kangoo Z.E, Master Z.E. By the end of 2019, they will represent a fleet of 2,000 electric vehicles. In a second phase, the City of Paris and Groupe Renault wish to initiate an open working group, associating major cities and companies, whose aim will be to think collectively about the integration of changes in mobility in the city.”

On the other hand, PSA announced that by the fourth quarter will launch in Paris its FREE2MOVE car sharing with 500 Peugeot and Citroën electric cars. We suppose that those will be the Peugeot iOn and Citroen C-Zero with maybe some delivery vans complementing the fleet.

At this occasion, Brigitte Courtehoux, Member of the Executive Committee of Groupe PSA and Director of Mobility and Connectivity Services states: