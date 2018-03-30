Renault Opens Electric Vehicle Concept Store In Berlin

10 H BY MARK KANE

Renault has opened its second Renault Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Berlin, Germany, after the first one was launched in Stockholm, Sweden three months ago.

The idea of having all-electric EV stores is to better present electric cars in a way that dealers are often reluctant to do.

In the case of Berlin, Renault is partnering with local distributor Renault Autohaus König, creating the store that is close to people and provides a whole new experience.

If the Electric Vehicle Experience Centres become successful, we could expect a shift in how established manufacturers sell cars in the future.

In Germany, Renault is already one of the biggest players in EVs, as 2,226 ZOE were sold so far this year, just behind the Volkswagen e-Golf.