Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Reveal Plans For 12 New Electric Vehicles

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 12 new BEVs by 2022

About a year ago, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance promised that by 2022 it will offer 12 new all-electric cars, but since then the only major change was upgrading of existing models.

The goal is of course still in progress, re-confirmed recently by the way of deal with Google, to incorporate Android operating system in new Alliance models, but first RNMA needs to develop new platforms/components/etc. if it would like to stay competitive in the rising EV market. New BEVs are popping out almost every month and many of those like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV or the latest Audi e-tron are increasing the bar significantly in their segments.

“The infotainment partnership forms part of Alliance moves to equip more vehicles with connectivity and cloud-based services as part of its Alliance 2022 mid-term plan. Today’s announcement, coinciding with the first anniversary of the mid-term plan, symbolizes the Alliance focus on next-generation technology. Under the plan, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is targeting increased sales of more than 14 million units a year by the end of 2022. The plan also involves the launch of 12 new zero-emission electric vehicles, new autonomous-driving technologies and the ongoing rollout of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud.”

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is the biggest manufacturer of plug-in cars (almost 100,000 YTD through the end of July), and even if it will soon become outsold by Tesla, it’s important for the Alliance to expand.

Recently, Renault introduced the Master Z.E. all-electric van, but it’s low-volume and with a relatively small battery of 33 kWh shared with the Kangoo Z.E. In the case of Nissan, we wait for the all-electric IMx, but some says it’s 2 years away. And, of course, we’re all still waiting for the 60-kWh LEAF, which Nissan says will arrive in the future.

On the pros side, the Alliance upgraded many of its existing plug-in cars recently – Renault ZOE, Renault Kangoo Z.E., Nissan LEAF, Nissan e-NV200 and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.