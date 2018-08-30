Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Reveal Plans For 12 New Electric Vehicles
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 12 new BEVs by 2022
About a year ago, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance promised that by 2022 it will offer 12 new all-electric cars, but since then the only major change was upgrading of existing models.
The goal is of course still in progress, re-confirmed recently by the way of deal with Google, to incorporate Android operating system in new Alliance models, but first RNMA needs to develop new platforms/components/etc. if it would like to stay competitive in the rising EV market. New BEVs are popping out almost every month and many of those like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV or the latest Audi e-tron are increasing the bar significantly in their segments.
“The infotainment partnership forms part of Alliance moves to equip more vehicles with connectivity and cloud-based services as part of its Alliance 2022 mid-term plan. Today’s announcement, coinciding with the first anniversary of the mid-term plan, symbolizes the Alliance focus on next-generation technology. Under the plan, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is targeting increased sales of more than 14 million units a year by the end of 2022.
The plan also involves the launch of 12 new zero-emission electric vehicles, new autonomous-driving technologies and the ongoing rollout of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud.”
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is the biggest manufacturer of plug-in cars (almost 100,000 YTD through the end of July), and even if it will soon become outsold by Tesla, it’s important for the Alliance to expand.
Recently, Renault introduced the Master Z.E. all-electric van, but it’s low-volume and with a relatively small battery of 33 kWh shared with the Kangoo Z.E. In the case of Nissan, we wait for the all-electric IMx, but some says it’s 2 years away. And, of course, we’re all still waiting for the 60-kWh LEAF, which Nissan says will arrive in the future.
On the pros side, the Alliance upgraded many of its existing plug-in cars recently – Renault ZOE, Renault Kangoo Z.E., Nissan LEAF, Nissan e-NV200 and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Good, as much as I like Nissan, they (and maybe everyone else that make car) doesn’t seem to know how to make a good nav system. Happy to see that google will put love in Android car and should be stock in car.
Our Leaf always gave me the impression that it was designed by two committees that couldn’t agree on anything, so they put BOTH displays in…….
(although to be fair, some of that was the optional screen/upgrade which duplicated functionality)
I said so in another comment section, after 2020 all hell will break lose and the established manufacturers will chuck out millions of EVs.
I hope you’re right. Because the perpetual 3-5 year can seems like it’s still getting kicked.
I’ve said it several times before. Bob Lutz just said in a CNBC interview that Tesla has no real advantage over the big boys and also said what I’ve been saying about the big boys being able to take losses on EV’s because, unlike Tesla, they also have ICE vehicles working for them. He predicts Tesla will be killed due to the financial hole they’ve been digging and will continue digging.
But would you be willing to make a wager, say $5000. USD? For some reason, I can’t seem to find anyone bold enough to put up for a wager, who talks like you do. How about a $50. wager that Tesla shows non-ZEV credit profitability this quarter? Some people who talk the way you do have bet a lot more on short-selling TSLA stock.
Lutz is a Putz.
“I suppose they can write off the expenses involved with presentations as part of their investment in evs.”
That is sickening if accurate, but likely also true. I also felt that 2018 was going to be much further along EV adoption than it is. While I’m glad to see plans, I’ve learned, from here and other sites, that VW is full of broken promises. I am very glad to see Jaguar, of all brands, create a compelling BEV product, and Audi to put their best efforts into a price-competitive model as well.
What will turn the corner is the $100 / kWh battery price point. So far, Tesla is in striking distance of that, to the chagrin of Bob Lutz’ bloviating scare-mongering.
I’m waiting for Toyota, Honda, Mazda, and Subaru to introduce their EV’s.
Not everyone will wait
Your hour glass is gonna run out of sand. waiting.
2 in 2020
4 in 2021
6 in 2022
If all goes according to their plan.
I’d love to see this. Hopefully they’re not all slated for China.
With Audi, Porsche and Jaguar looking like they’re actually serious about producing EVs, hopefully Nissan and VW are too. Hyundai and Kia’s EVs look great but they’re such low production. I expect Nissan to follow through, but VW has always talked a good game but never produced, so maybe they’ll get to their plans of large scale production, but I’m not sure they’ll be at 1 million per year by 2025.
Nissan better get on it though, with competition coming from Kia, Hyundai, VW, and hopefully Honda’s upcoming Fit EV.
2 in 2020 – Leaf3 and Zoe3
4 in 2021 – Leaf3C and 3S, Zoe3C and 3R
6 in 2022 – PIzazz (Leaf3 in CUV trim), Sparkle (Zoe3 in CUV trim), etc.
Zoe 2 is to be launched end of 2019/beg. 2020
Tired of the same old tomorrow speils, blaah blaah blaah tomorrow