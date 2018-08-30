  1. Home
It’s worth it to trade in an old diesel in Germany to buy EVs.

Renault, apparently becomes the first foreign carmaker in Germany to offer owners of older diesel (Euro 5 or an older emissions standard) incentives between €2,000-€10,000 to buy a new Renault (all models).

As the Renault ZOE is one of the most popular models in Germany, we should now expect some improved sales there.

As we double checked, Nissan introduced incentives to trade in old diesels, too. This time the amount is up to €5,000.

If one would choose the Nissan LEAF, you can get €5,400 (€2,000 of environmental bonus and €2,380 Nissan Elektrobonus).

It’s always a positive sign that diesel cars are in retreat, as a consequence electrified models will appear as the only more efficient alternative to gasoline engines.

Source: Reuters

notting
“incentives between €2,000-€10,000 to buy a new Renault (all models).” Wrong! https://www.renault.de/umtauschpraemie.html (you just got to find the model names) “* Umtauschprämie:10.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault ESPACE, 10.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault TALISMAN, 10.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault KOLEOS, 5.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault SCENIC, 5.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault KADJAR, 5.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault MEGANE, 4.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault CAPTUR, 3.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault CLIO, 2.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault TWINGO, 3.000 € bei Kauf eines Renault ZOE, die auf den Kaufpreis des Neufahrzeugs angerechnet wird. Wechselprämie nur gültig, bei Abgabe Ihres Dieselaltfahrzeugs mit der Euro-Norm 1-5 beim teilnehmenden Renault Partner. Das Dieselaltfahrzeug muss mindestens 6 Monate auf den Käufer des Neufahrzeuges zugelassen sein. Angebot gilt für Privatkunden, nicht kombinierbar mit anderen Angeboten. Gültig bei Kaufantrag bis 30.11.2018 und Zulassung bis 28.02.2019.” In other words: E.g. not for – Kangoo (which is quite often a family car and also available as EV) – Trafic (some are cars for big families and base for campers vans) – Master (some are base for campers vans and is also available as EV) – Twizy (an EV) – Alaskan (pickup truck)… Read more »
John Doe

It’s positive that old ICE cars are replaced by EVs for sure.
It’s also positive when old diesel engines are replaced- but Euro 6 diesel engines are better for the environment, compared to gasoline engines due to less CO2 emissions. CO2 is a greenhouse gas.
I see they offer money for Euro 5 and older, which is good.

