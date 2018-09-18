Renault-Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn Arrested Over Alleged Financial Misconduct
Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan. Nissan prepares to sack him
On Monday, one of the most powerful men in the automotive industry – Carlos Ghosn – who leads the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, was arrested in Tokyo. Ghosn was also one of the few CEOs who 10 years ago who stood behind electric car investments, introducing best-selling models like the Nissan LEAF and Renault ZOE (in Europe).
According to the first reports, the reasons behind the arrest are:
- over many years both Ghosn (former Nissan CEO, and currently company’s Representative Director and Chairman) and Representative Director Greg Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn’s compensation.
- in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly’s deep involvement has also been confirmed.
In general, it seems that Ghosn is accused of underreporting income to pay less taxes and personal use of company assets.
Current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa announced that he will propose to the Nissan Board of Directors to promptly remove Ghosn from his positions.
Stocks of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi are down. The question is whether Carlos Ghosn really is guilty and whether or not the next boss of Renault and The Alliance will maintain the current strategy (to keep special partnerships between the companies, invest in electric and autonomous cars, etc.)
Nissan press release:
Regarding serious misconduct by Nissan Chairman and one representative director
YOKOHAMA, Japan – Based on a whistleblower report, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan) has been conducting an internal investigation over the past several months regarding misconduct involving the company’s Representative Director and Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly.
The investigation showed that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn’s compensation.
Also, in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly’s deep involvement has also been confirmed.
Nissan has been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office and has been fully cooperating with their investigation. We will continue to do so.
As the misconduct uncovered through our internal investigation constitutes clear violations of the duty of care as directors, Nissan’s Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa will propose to the Nissan Board of Directors to promptly remove Ghosn from his positions as Chairman and Representative Director. Saikawa will also propose the removal of Greg Kelly from his position as Representative Director.
Nissan deeply apologizes for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders. We will continue our work to identify our governance and compliance issues, and to take appropriate measures.
Renault press release:
Press release from Renault’s lead independent Director and committee chairs
Boulogne-Billancourt, November 19, 2018 – Philippe Lagayette, as lead independent director of Renault, in liaison with Board Committee Chairs Marie-Annick Darmaillac and Patrick Thomas, have acknowledged the contents of Nissan’s press release of today.
Pending provision of precise information from Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renault, the above directors wish to express their dedication to the defense of Renault’s interest in the Alliance. The Board of Directors of Renault will be convened very shortly.
Videos:
Source: Reuters, asia.nikkei.com
Tragic. Nissan might not be around if not for him. I most certainly wouldn’t be using an electric car if the Leaf (his baby) hadn’t come into production. And for once I have to agree with Bob Lutz on something, that a successful CEO can become so full of themselves that they feel they are above the rules for mere mortals. I wonder about the “collateral” damage that will result from this. We have to wait and see.
An interesting take on the matter from Autoline: https://youtu.be/J7OJQviOEUU?t=307
In short: it’s a conspiracy from Nissan.
If it was really some conspiracy, wouldn’t Ghosn have released a statement professing his innocence by now, and striking down the “outrageous” claims like someone else we all know would have?
First you have to spring Goshen out of the can in Japan. Then get him to come Stateside, after of course scheduling Carlos for a pow-wow peace pipe session on the Joe Rogan Podcast.
The Yakuza are in charge of Goshen now, at least until he comes clean. The Yamaguchi-gumi are going to need to cut a deal to get him legitimized, and out on his own recognizance.
Then he will spill the beans on the “conspiracy from Nissan”.🤑
How many other CEOs are doing the same thing anyways??
I don’t often agree with Autoline, but this smelled fishy when I heard the news yesterday.
With Ghosn in charge of Nissan and Mitsubishi, Japan market had plenty of reasons to want him gone. Nail him for use of a company car, perfect.
Conspiracy theories aside, this is terrible news for the EV world. He was the only auto CEO standing up and saying electric is the future 10 years ago. LEAF may not of met his high sales expectations, but it was the first good, affordable BEV, battery limitations aside.
Oh look, it’s Bob Lutz! “He’s 64 anyway.” “No CEO is immune to CEO disease.”
This sounds like a pitch for his Dearborn, MI retirement home. I wonder if they will give him the Iacocca Suite.
Throwing some shade on electrification goals, huh? I like the chroma-keyed backdrop they put you in front of, you can almost imagine the wind tousling through the leaves and the recorded crackle of an artificial fireplace in the interview lobby of your retirement home.
Was that a medication reminder beeper that went off during the interview? Gosh, that was loud.
I wish there was a market for a comic book about you, Bob Lutz, because I’d enjoy making it.
I have to agree with Paul. Bob Lutz’s comments are interesting and insightful for a change.
If the alliance plays its cards correctly this could actually be a good thing. It is an opportunity to bring in new leadership and there is a decent chance that the new management will use this as an opportunity to pivot more towards EVs. Let’s face it, there probably aren’t too many companies that wish they had done even less to develop EVs and the other new technologies that are coming out of start-ups and silicon valley type companies.
Bottom Line …..Musk is the only Honest CEO in Existence . The Rest are all on the Take and Most haven’t Been Caught Yet…
Musk just paid a $20 million fine to the SEC a few months ago for stock manipulation.
Pick a better example.
I don’t understand he reported his compensation was less than it actually was to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. I’m guessing he just doesn’t call them and tell them. That there’s an actual report that’s written and sent. Which the board of directors would sign off on since the board of directors actually vote on how much he’s paid. Also why would he lie about it. I would think lying about how much you made would be an issue if he lied when he filed his takes.