5 H BY MARK KANE

Starting in October, 120 Renault’s EVs are to be available in Paris

As the Autolib car sharing came to an end this summer, other players are trying to fill the gap. Renault and PSA immediately announced their plans and finally they are introducing a new offer.

Renault, together with ADA (a subsidiary of the Rousselet Group), is deploying 120 electric vehicles in Paris and Clichy (Hauts-de-Seine) – 100 ZOE and 20 Twizy – for free-floating car sharing using the new ‘Moov’in.Paris by Renault’ application. The number of vehicles is expected to increase, following customer demand.

Service will start in October, without subscription for €0.39/minute (but no less than 10 minutes / €3.90).