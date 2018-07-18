Renault & ADA Launch Moov’in.Paris Car Sharing
Starting in October, 120 Renault’s EVs are to be available in Paris
As the Autolib car sharing came to an end this summer, other players are trying to fill the gap. Renault and PSA immediately announced their plans and finally they are introducing a new offer.
Renault, together with ADA (a subsidiary of the Rousselet Group), is deploying 120 electric vehicles in Paris and Clichy (Hauts-de-Seine) – 100 ZOE and 20 Twizy – for free-floating car sharing using the new ‘Moov’in.Paris by Renault’ application. The number of vehicles is expected to increase, following customer demand.
Service will start in October, without subscription for €0.39/minute (but no less than 10 minutes / €3.90).
“The Moov’in.Paris application is now available for download from the Apple Store, and Google Play. The new user can create his account very simply and associate the requested documents (pictures of his identification document, driving licence). He will be able to book a vehicle as soon as they are put into service in October.”
“The reservation process is simple: the customer locates an available vehicle nearby, reserves it via the application and then has 15 minutes to access and connect to the vehicle via Bluetooth®. The user checks the reference inventory to verify the condition of the vehicle on the application, modifies it if necessary and provides pictures to indicate new damage, and validates it. They are then free to make their journey.
At the end of the journey the customer parks the vehicle on the road in an authorized location in Paris or Clichy. They validate the electronic inventory of return to complete the rental. The invoicing is then triggered, at a price of 0.39 euro per minute of rental, with a minimum of 10 minutes. The customer does not have to worry about paying for parking nor charging the vehicle.
Renault supplies the vehicles and carries out maintenance and repair. ADA offers its expertise through its digital application dedicated to very short-term rental. It will also carry out the removal, recharging, cleaning and repositioning of electric vehicles.
Moov’in.Paris is part of the strategy of the Groupe Renault and ADA to develop new mobility services accessible to all in a single application, both for very short periods (less than 4 hours) and for short periods (more than 4 hours). Be ready, download Moov’in.Paris now.”
Categories: Renault
I’m surprised they aren’t modifying the Zoe livery to make it blend in better with the city.
/snark.