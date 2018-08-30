Renault Master Z.E. Electric Truck Now On Sale

More about the Renault Master Z.E.:

“The Renault Master Z.E. is now available for sale in Renault Trucks’ dealerships. By providing access to inner-city areas – even those with strict traffic restrictions – this all-electric truck is the perfect solution for professionals working in urban environments.Electromobility is the cornerstone of Renault Trucks’ strategy for sustainable urban transport. In line with this strategy, the French manufacturer is now launching the first vehicle in a new all-electric line-up: the Renault Master Z.E.

The Renault Master Z.E. is ideally suited to last- mile deliveries. This all-electric utility vehicle comes in six variants – four panel vans and two platform cabs – to meet the varied requirements of professionals working in urban environments. It provides access to inner-city areas, even those with strict traffic restrictions.

The Renault Master Z.E. boasts a real-world operating range of 120 km and can be fully charged in only six hours. Its loading volume is the same as a conventional diesel Renault Master as the batteries are mounted under the front seats.

To protect both the driver and the load and guarantee the safety of city-dwellers, the Master Z.E. is fitted as standard with a reversing camera, a reversing radar and a wide-view mirror. The truck also features the Z.E. voice alert system designed to warn pedestrians that the vehicle is approaching when it is travelling at speeds of between 1 and 30 km/h.

The Renault Master Z.E. belongs to Renault Trucks’ all-electric range. This new line-up features the Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E., the Renault Trucks D Z.E. and the Renault Master Z.E. It offers capacities between 3.1 to 26 tonnes to cover the full gamut of urban uses.”