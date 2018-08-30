Renault Master Z.E. Electric Truck Now On Sale
Renault Master Z.E. now on sale by Renault Trucks.
Renault Trucks (a part of Volvo Trucks), as promised earlier this year, included the all-electric Renault Master Z.E. van into its lineup and made it available through dealerships. The Master Z.E. is also sold separately by Renault.
For Renault Trucks, the Master Z.E. is an entry-level EV, as the company also offers two full-size electric trucks Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E.
We applaud truck manufacturers like Renault, MAN and Daimler who work on electric trucks. However, to our taste, the Renault Master Z.E. is just underpowered at 57 kW electric motor and 33 kWh battery for 120 km (74.5 miles) of range.
Renault Master Z.E. Technical Specifications:
- Total GVW: 3.1t- 57 kW electric motor
- Maximum torque: 225 Nm
- Maximum speed: 100 km/h (62 mph)
- Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries
- Operating range on NDEC cycle: 200 km (124 miles)
- Real-world operating range: up to 120 km (74.5 miles)
More about the Renault Master Z.E.:
“The Renault Master Z.E. is now available for sale in Renault Trucks’ dealerships. By providing access to inner-city areas – even those with strict traffic restrictions – this all-electric truck is the perfect solution for professionals working in urban environments.Electromobility is the cornerstone of Renault Trucks’ strategy for sustainable urban transport. In line with this strategy, the French manufacturer is now launching the first vehicle in a new all-electric line-up: the Renault Master Z.E.
The Renault Master Z.E. is ideally suited to last- mile deliveries. This all-electric utility vehicle comes in six variants – four panel vans and two platform cabs – to meet the varied requirements of professionals working in urban environments. It provides access to inner-city areas, even those with strict traffic restrictions.
The Renault Master Z.E. boasts a real-world operating range of 120 km and can be fully charged in only six hours. Its loading volume is the same as a conventional diesel Renault Master as the batteries are mounted under the front seats.
To protect both the driver and the load and guarantee the safety of city-dwellers, the Master Z.E. is fitted as standard with a reversing camera, a reversing radar and a wide-view mirror. The truck also features the Z.E. voice alert system designed to warn pedestrians that the vehicle is approaching when it is travelling at speeds of between 1 and 30 km/h.
The Renault Master Z.E. belongs to Renault Trucks’ all-electric range. This new line-up features the Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E., the Renault Trucks D Z.E. and the Renault Master Z.E. It offers capacities between 3.1 to 26 tonnes to cover the full gamut of urban uses.”
Non-polluting. Quiet. 120km range per single charge.
100% electric.#SwitchToElectric with the new Renault Master Z.E.https://t.co/BLdCjugpVk pic.twitter.com/pbtWktAMoV
— Renault Trucks (@RenaultTrucksCo) September 20, 2018
2 Comments on "Renault Master Z.E. Electric Truck Now On Sale"
Thanks for the article! It seems that last-mile/local delivery BEV vans/trucks are fast becoming mainstream, and you can feel the “invisible hand” of StreetScooter’s success here 😉
One request: can you find the weight and volume ratings of this truck? For trucks this is at least as important as the range, and arguably more important than most other specs.
Thanks again, Assaf
Short-sighted. 33KWh storage, wow – that sucks.