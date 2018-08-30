Renault Reportedly Working On Kwid Electric: Price Of $8,500

2 H BY MARK KANE

Renault Kwid electric is coming around 2020

The topic of an all-electric Renault Kwid returns from time to time as French manufacturer is seeking a way to offer an electric model that would be affordable enough for developing countries.

The idea is to take the popular, affordable Kwid (one of the cheapest cars in India) and utilize Chinese battery expertise to not exaggerate costs for an entry-level EV.

It’s expected that the Renault Kwid electric could enter sales in India within 12-18 months. Price could be just a tad over $8,500.

Sales of electric Kwid are expected in China, Brazil and the Middle East too. And at that price, is should sell in volume.

Source: CarToq