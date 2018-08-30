Renault Reportedly Working On Kwid Electric: Price Of $8,500
Renault Kwid electric is coming around 2020
The topic of an all-electric Renault Kwid returns from time to time as French manufacturer is seeking a way to offer an electric model that would be affordable enough for developing countries.
The idea is to take the popular, affordable Kwid (one of the cheapest cars in India) and utilize Chinese battery expertise to not exaggerate costs for an entry-level EV.
It’s expected that the Renault Kwid electric could enter sales in India within 12-18 months. Price could be just a tad over $8,500.
Sales of electric Kwid are expected in China, Brazil and the Middle East too. And at that price, is should sell in volume.
Source: CarToq
4 Comments on "Renault Reportedly Working On Kwid Electric: Price Of $8,500"
Carlos Ghosn, Renault/Nissan CEO said almost two years ago, that they wanted tu put a $8000 electric car on the chinese market. I think this is a very good idea, but not only for the developing countries, even for Europe or Japan. The more EV’s on the street, better for all. And most of people can’t or wan’t spend their money in a 30.000 $ car.
The Kwid is a simple car, but with a few modifications, can be sell in first world as a practic afordable city car. And if it was electric much better.
For Europe Renault use Dacia as the low-cost brand. And Dacia plan to offer a 15.000€ electric car in 2019/2020. Based on the new Renault/Nissan electric platform.
That’s great.
This is the first time that I have heard this.
And yes, it would make perfect sense to offer such an EV in Europe.
The Skoda Citigo EV will also be released in 2019.
The more affordable EV models the merrier.
Yes, it will be very interesting for to popularize the EV’s, but probably the future Sandero electric or kinda that. I think there are a slot under this model by price and size and if you have an electric Kwid for other markets, ¿why not?.