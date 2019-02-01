Renault Introduces ZOE S Edition In UK

Renault announced a new top-of-the-line S Edition trim level for ZOE in the UK. It will cost £850 more than the Renault ZOE Dynamique Nav (from £19,270/€22,000 including Plug-In Car Grant) and offer better equipment:

The Renault ZOE S Edition is now available for order, while the first deliveries are expected in April.

Whether the new trim level enables Renault to improve its 1,993 sales result from 2018 in the UK is unknown.

RENAULT ZOE S EDITION BRINGS ENHANCED VALUE TO ELECTRIC CAR SEGMENT

Renault’s 100 per cent electric ZOE S Edition completes straightforward two-trim ZOE line-up

New Renault ZOE S Edition features BOSE stereo and reversing camera

All Renault ZOEs come with a hands-free keycard, rear parking sensors, and automatic wipers and lights

Renault ZOE continues to be one of the most affordable 100 per cent electric cars on sale

On sale now, the Renault ZOE S Edition is priced from £19,270 OTR (including Plug-in Car Grant)

In 2018 Renault was the number one electric vehicle manufacturer in Europe with a 22 per cent market share

Renault has introduced a new version at the top of the Renault ZOE range. The new Renault ZOE S Edition replaces the previous Signature Nav version and brings a host of equipment at a small premium over the Renault ZOE Dynamique Nav. Ordering is open now and deliveries of the ZOE S Edition begin in April.

The fun to drive five-door, five-seat Renault ZOE is practical and affordable. The new S Edition trim aligns the ZOE with the rest of the simplified range of Renault cars and ensures it continues to offer a simple choice with strong value to customers.

Additional equipment includes the BOSE stereo, which includes DAB radio – delivering sharp sound throughout the cabin and acoustics that are tuned to the specific dimensions of the Renault ZOE’s interior. Meanwhile, manoeuvring is easier than ever thanks to the rear parking camera.

All of the seats are finished in a leather and textile covering and comfort is enhanced with lumbar adjustment on the driver’s seat. On the exterior of the Renault ZOE S Edition the customer can choose between 16-inch ‘Black Shadow’ alloy wheels or, at no additional cost, they can upgrade to assertive looking 17-inch ‘Black Optemic’ alloy wheels.

These features are in addition to those already found on the well-equipped entry level Renault ZOE Dynamique Nav, which includes a hands-free keycard, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers and lights, climate control, and a leather steering wheel and gear knob. Also featuring is front and rear electric windows, and electric, heated and folding door mirrors. Voice-controlled satellite navigation is also standard on all Renault ZOEs via an embedded tablet in the centre console that includes a seven-inch touchscreen.

A variety of features ensure running a Renault ZOE is easy. This includes Z.E. Connected Services that takes communication between smartphone and car to another level, allowing features such as remote charging, monitoring of your charge status and pre-conditioning. The latter means the customer can pre-set the temperature of their ZOE so it’s ready for when they get in. Toasty in winter and cool in summer!

The Renault ZOE S Edition is priced from £19,270 on the road including the government Plug-in Car Grant. That’s just £850 more than the Renault ZOE Dynamique Nav. Customers can choose to buy their Renault ZOE and lease the battery, or they can purchase the full car outright (referred to as ZOE i). Battery leasing begins from just £59 per month.

A choice of two motors are available in the both the ZOE Dynamique Nav and the ZOE S Edition. The Q90 Quick Charge motor allows for faster battery charging, from zero to 80 per cent in 65 minutes with a 43 kWh charger. The R110 motor has an extra 19 horsepower and has improved performance, especially between 50mph and 70mph. Both are mated to the Z.E. 40 battery and both have a WLTP-rated range of 186 miles.

All retail customers that purchase a Renault ZOE receive a free 7 kW wall-box for their home that ensures the easiest possible charging experience at home. The multi-award-winning Renault ZOE has been on sale in the UK since 2013. For further information please visit www.renault.co.uk.

Renault ZOE pricing

Battery hire pricing

Battery hire from £59 per month

Model Kw (hp) Range (WLTP

mile)* CO₂ Band BIK OTR after PiCG Renault ZOE Dynamique Nav R110 80 (107) 186 A 9% £18,420 Renault ZOE Dynamique Nav Q90 65 (88) 186 A 9% £19,170 Renault ZOE

S Edition R110 80 (107) 186 A 9% £19,270 Renault ZOE

S Edition Q90 65 (88) 186 A 9% £20,020



Full purchase pricing

Model Kw (hp) Range (WLTP

mile)* CO₂ Band BIK OTR after PiCG Renault ZOE i Dynamique Nav R110 80 (107) 186 A 9% £25,020 Renault ZOE i Dynamique Nav Q90 65 (88) 186 A 9% £25,770 Renault ZOE i

S Edition R110 80 (107) 186 A 9% £25,870 Renault ZOE i

S Edition Q90 80 (107) 186 A 9% £26,620

*WLTP range is 186 miles. Renault estimates a real life range of 186 miles in summer and 124 miles in winter.