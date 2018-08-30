Renault Increased Electric Car Sales In September By 41%

1 H BY MARK KANE

September was one of the better months for Renault EVs.

Renault sold around 3,900 all-electric cars in September (up year-over-year by 41%). EV share out of total Renault volume for the month stands in Europe at around 4.3% (2.7% YTD in Europe).

The Kangoo Z.E. continues sales gains (x2), while ZOE finally got some traction.

Sales results in September and after the first nine months of this year (excluding Twizy) are:

After nine months, sales exceed 31,000 (up 16%) and over 96% of those were sold in Europe.

Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. So far this year, 983 SM3 Z.E. were sold (down 20%).

Renault electric car sales – September 2018