Renault Increased Electric Car Sales In September By 41%
September was one of the better months for Renault EVs.
Renault sold around 3,900 all-electric cars in September (up year-over-year by 41%). EV share out of total Renault volume for the month stands in Europe at around 4.3% (2.7% YTD in Europe).
The Kangoo Z.E. continues sales gains (x2), while ZOE finally got some traction.
Sales results in September and after the first nine months of this year (excluding Twizy) are:
- Renault ZOE – 3,071 (up 31%) and 25,246 YTD (up 4%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 829 (up 105%) and 5,787 YTD (up 117%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 0 and 13 YTD (new)
After nine months, sales exceed 31,000 (up 16%) and over 96% of those were sold in Europe.
Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. So far this year, 983 SM3 Z.E. were sold (down 20%).
Renault electric car sales – September 2018
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Renault Increased Electric Car Sales In September By 41%"
Thanks for the cumulative sales worldwide. I’m French and I don’t understand why it’s so hard to find these numbers, even in my country. Here there was only an announcement when the 100,000th Zoe was produced (not sold or delivered), plus the annual sell volume but the numbers for the first years are not that easy to find.
Only the Twizy sells lack for this automaker (they picked at 20,000 like 2 years ago but really declined since).
Should be doing 5k per month at least
Renault started early but is kind of disappointing since a couple years. I hope their Kwid EV will sell a lot in China and India,and maybe in Europe if they decide to sell it there.
But they should already have at least one more EV, bigger than the tiny Zoe. They should also already have some PHEVs.