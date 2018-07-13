  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

In June, sales of Renault’s electric cars decreased a little bit year-over-year, but overall the first half of the year brings small progress.

In total, Renault delivered 4,413 electric cars (without  Twizy), which is 3% less than in June 2017 (which was once a record). ZOE was several hundred units down, but the Kangoo Z.E. increased significantly and the new Master Z.E. recently joined the lineup (so far it has 7 sales YTD).

  • Renault ZOE3,572 (down 16%)
  • Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 828 (up 218%)
  • Renault Master Z.E. – 1 (new)

Renault electric car sales – June 2018

So far this year, Renault delivered 21,446 electric cars (without Twizy) – 13% more than a year ago. That’s nearly 2.7% of total sales of the brand in the first six months.

Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. This year, 630 SM3 Z.E. were sold, which is 56% more than a year ago.

Renault electric car sales – June 2018

2 Comments on "Renault Failed To Increase EV Sales In June, But First Half Was Positive"

Sascha

export to USA please!

Windbourne

Please don’t. I doubt they would sell. It would go over as well as Smart or Fiat 500.

