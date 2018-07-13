Renault Failed To Increase EV Sales In June, But First Half Was Positive

49 M BY MARK KANE

In June, sales of Renault’s electric cars decreased a little bit year-over-year, but overall the first half of the year brings small progress.

In total, Renault delivered 4,413 electric cars (without Twizy), which is 3% less than in June 2017 (which was once a record). ZOE was several hundred units down, but the Kangoo Z.E. increased significantly and the new Master Z.E. recently joined the lineup (so far it has 7 sales YTD).

Renault ZOE – 3,572 (down 16%)

(down 16%) Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 828 (up 218%)

(up 218%) Renault Master Z.E. – 1 (new)

So far this year, Renault delivered 21,446 electric cars (without Twizy) – 13% more than a year ago. That’s nearly 2.7% of total sales of the brand in the first six months.

Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. This year, 630 SM3 Z.E. were sold, which is 56% more than a year ago.