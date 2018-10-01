Renault & Brilliance To Launch 3 Electric LCVs in China By 2020
Renault is expanding in China together with Brilliance
Renault found a new way to get some market share in China on the light commercial vehicles (LCV) front.
The company established a joint venture – Renault-Brilliance-Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd. – with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (Brilliance) and recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese officials from Liaoning Province.
The goal is to accelerate growth of LCVs in China through selling 150,000 LCVs annually under the Jinbei, Renault and Huasong brands. The important part is the introduction of three electric models within two years. The first is expected in early 2019.
We can just imagine that Renault will be willing to make use of the Kangoo Z.E. model or maybe even Master Z.E., adopting it to the Chinese market. We already saw that Nissan and Mitsubishi (controlled or related to Renault) were producing/selling its plug-ins in China with local partners.
Renault and Brilliance sign strategic cooperation agreement with Liaoning province, China
Announce acceleration of LCV business starting with introduction of 3 EVs within two years.
Boulogne-Billancourt, France 16 October 2018 – Groupe Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (Brilliance), who formed 1st January Renault-Brilliance-Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd., a joint venture to manufacture and sell light commercial vehicles (LCV), signed today in Paris a Strategic Cooperation agreement with Chinese officials from Liaoning Province to further accelerate growth of LCVs in China. Renault also confirmed plans for three new electric light commercial vehicles for China within two years.
A delegation from the Chinese government, including Mr. TANG Yijun, the governor of Liaoning province, and Mr. Yan Bingzhe, vice-mayor of Shenyang, met with Renault Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn, senior vice president of Renault LCV business unit Ashwani Gupta, Brilliance Auto CEO Mr. QI Yumin, Brilliance Chairman Mr. WU Xiao An, and other senior executives from both Brilliance and Renault, at Renault’s corporate headquarters before signing the Strategic Cooperation agreement.
“Ten months after our initial launch of our joint venture in China with Brilliance, we have a local management team in place, LCV product plan to deliver further growth with seven LCVs for China including three electric LCV models, starting in early 2019. Our agreement with the local government in Liaoning province will strengthen our foundation for growth,” said Renault Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn.
“The city of Shenyang and Liaoning province commit support to vehicle projects, new energies and R&D activities, industrial development, promotion of local suppliers and product development,” said Mr Tang Yijun, governor of Liaoning province. “Renault Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Company will play a crucial role in the sustainable industrial development of Shenyang, in the revitalization of the local economy, promoting environment-friendly technical solutions and products and supporting the enterprises in the Liaoning Province.”
Groupe Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (Brilliance) signed a contract for the formation of a joint venture beginning in 2018, to manufacture and sell light commercial vehicles (LCV) under the Jinbei, Renault and Huasong brands with the goal of achieving 150,000 sales annually by 2022, and an acceleration of electrifying powertrains. Year-to-date since forming the joint venture, Jinbei brand sales hit 124,900 in September.
Renault-Brilliance-Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd. is headquartered and has manufacturing operations in the Dadong District of Shenyang and is producing in three key segments—MPVs, medium vans and heavy vans and will soon add electric LCV models to its range.
Liaoning Province is one of China’s new automobile industrial hubs with over 120 auto & auto-parts manufacturers and is the largest provincial economy of Northeast China.
The Chinese LCV market forecast is for 3 million units per year, growing and moving rapidly. Increasing urbanization rate as well as an e-commerce explosion make new and optimized logistics as well as inner-city transportation schemes necessary for both people and goods. Urban last-mile delivery is expected to grow by 125% till 2030. China is also the biggest, fastest growing EV-market in the world.
These China, Inc. JVs with traditional car makers are an elaborate one-way check valve manufacturering IP suck in favor of China, Inc. In some cases the key executive decision makers at some of the traditional car makers are provided personal “creative “ incentives by China, Inc. to promote and sign these JV’s…
Not in every case (and perhaps not this case) but certainly in too many cases.