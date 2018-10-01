Renault & Brilliance To Launch 3 Electric LCVs in China By 2020

4 H BY MARK KANE

Renault is expanding in China together with Brilliance

Renault found a new way to get some market share in China on the light commercial vehicles (LCV) front.

The company established a joint venture – Renault-Brilliance-Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd. – with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (Brilliance) and recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese officials from Liaoning Province.

The goal is to accelerate growth of LCVs in China through selling 150,000 LCVs annually under the Jinbei, Renault and Huasong brands. The important part is the introduction of three electric models within two years. The first is expected in early 2019.

We can just imagine that Renault will be willing to make use of the Kangoo Z.E. model or maybe even Master Z.E., adopting it to the Chinese market. We already saw that Nissan and Mitsubishi (controlled or related to Renault) were producing/selling its plug-ins in China with local partners.

