Redline Reviews Checks Out Nissan LEAF e+ At CES: Video

The world would look different if the e+ was ready two years ago.

Redline Reviews was one of the first who took a look on the new Nissan LEAF e+ at CES.

The Japanese electric flagship received a 62 kWh battery for up to 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range. Additionally, it gets a 160 kW electric motor and increased charging power to 70 kW (100 kW peak).

The main change inside is the bigger infotainment screen (8-inch) and newer software. Redline Reviews noticed also that the floor seems to be raised a little bit because of the new battery.

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)



62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)

battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard

A short video was released also by Roadshow: