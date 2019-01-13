Redline Reviews Checks Out Nissan LEAF e+ At CES: Video

  1. Home
14 M BY MARK KANE

The world would look different if the e+ was ready two years ago.

Redline Reviews was one of the first who took a look on the new Nissan LEAF e+ at CES.

The Japanese electric flagship received a 62 kWh battery for up to 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range. Additionally, it gets a 160 kW electric motor and increased charging power to 70 kW (100 kW peak).

The main change inside is the bigger infotainment screen (8-inch) and newer software. Redline Reviews noticed also that the floor seems to be raised a little bit because of the new battery.

Nissan LEAF e+
Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)

  • 62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)
  • 288 lithium-ion cells (vs. compared to 192 cells)
  • battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard
  • 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)
  • 385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)
  • 458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)
  • 570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)
  • 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)
  • 70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)
Nissan LEAF e+
7 photos
Nissan LEAF e+ Nissan LEAF e+ Nissan LEAF e+ Nissan LEAF e+ Nissan LEAF e+ Nissan LEAF e+
2019 Nissan LEAF e+
57 photos
2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ The neavw 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ has a 62 kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of up to 226 miles. Sales in the U.S. are expected to begin in spring 2019. 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ batteries 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ in Japan 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ in Japan 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ in Japan

A short video was released also by Roadshow:

