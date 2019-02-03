Red Tesla Semi Spotted In Motion: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The red one is back black.

The Tesla Semi was recently caught in the wild, driving without a trailer near the Tesla Factory in Fremont.

This is the red wrapped truck, which previously was matte black. The second one (unveiled in 2017) was the silver Semi. According to the reports, the red attracts a lot of attention, more than when it was black.

Originally, Tesla said that the production of the Semi will start in late 2019.

Here is video from Aiyman Hadi:

Tesla Semi caught in the wild. Posted by Aiyman Hadi on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Key specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph

Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.

Source: Teslarati